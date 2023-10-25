LARRY KUDLOW: Mike Johnson sent a strong message to our adversaries

In this major political turnaround, House Republicans unanimously backed Louisiana Congressman Mike Johnson for House speaker. A spirit of jubilation is how I describe it.

This is a huge momentum change — from a depressed GOP conference, now suddenly turned to optimism, confidence, "roll up our sleeves" and "we're going to get back to work" today. Mr. Johnson won on the first ballot of voting on the House floor and gave a really well-delivered speech, touches of humor included. It was fascinating to watch for me — music to my ears.

Speaker Johnson quoted Scripture, the Declaration of Independence, Ronald Reagan and free markets. It doesn't get any better than that. Could've written it myself. Folks, get a pencil and an index card in order to take some notes. Here's what he said:

MIKE JOHNSON: What is our creed? We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, not born equal — created equal, and they are endowed by the same inalienable rights with the same inalienable rights: life, liberty, pursuit of happiness. That is the creed that has animated our nation since its founding, that has made us the great nation that we are.

Mr. Johnson talked about our national motto, "In God We Trust" — how that is such a huge contrast with Marxism and communism, with their premise that there is no God. Mr. Johnson quoted the conservative High Church Catholic, British philosopher and statesman G.K. Chesterton, who said that America is the only nation in the world that is founded on a creed based on God. I love that.

He reminded us of Ronald Reagan, who in his farewell speech — to paraphrase The Gipper — said that he wasn't a great communicator, but that he communicated great conservative principles.

Mike Johnson is a young-looking, energetic, well-spoken and well turned-out graduate of LSU and LSU Law. He's from Shreveport, La. — that’s an oil-producing state, by the way. Drill, baby, drill. He's in his fourth term in Congress and he also worked on Donald Trump's impeachment legal team.

Mr. Johnson outlined his early agenda, which is to support Israel, stop the catastrophe at the southern border, and rein in federal spending and inflation. He sent a strong message to our adversaries, saying, "Let the enemies of freedom around the world hear us loud and clear that the people's House is back in business."

He ended by saying, "The best days of America are still ahead of us. God Bless the U.S.A." Folks who watch this speech will undoubtedly agree with me: This is the political comeback of the year by Mr. Johnson and the Republican House Conference. I’ll just add — in the nick of time.

This article is adapted from Larry Kudlow’s opening commentary on the October 25, 2023, edition of "Kudlow."