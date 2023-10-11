LARRY KUDLOW: Liberals are going to be wrong once again

First up, a word of congratulations to my friend Steve Scalise who is now the Republican nominee for speaker, winning a tight race over another great friend and distinguished conservative Jim Jordan. Mr. Jordan has now declared support for Scalise and is whipping other members into the Scalise camp.

Hopefully the Republican conference will be completely united and move the nomination to the House floor and garner 217 votes. Another word about Steve Scalise whom I've known for many years. He is a brave soul who was shot on a baseball field a few years ago, managed to recover and won the admiration of people on both sides of the aisle. Right now, he is ahead of schedule in his winning battle to defeat cancer. He is a strong conservative , who was an excellent whip and majority leader and former head of the conservative Republican Study Committee.

He was the principal organizer of H.R. 1 – the first Republican House-passed bill last winter, hugely important as it will unlock the fossil fuel spigots that Joe Biden's radical green new deal attempts to shut down. H.R. 1 was also a permitting reform bill, that would unleash oil and gas production, bring down gasoline prices, and help restore America's energy dominance that Joe Biden has so badly damaged.

Then-majority leader Scalise, and then-Speaker Kevin McCarthy unveiled H.R. 1 on this show. In part because it was probably my biggest pet cause, and still is. Coming from Louisiana, you can bet Steve Scalise will keep the heat on and press forward to fight Biden's socialist climate change central-planners and restore a balanced approach to energy, using our God-given resources to power future economic growth forward. Anybody that knows Steve Scalise likes him. Donald Trump backed Jim Jordan, but Trump is also a great admirer of Scalise and Mr. Jim Jordan, who is an old personal friend of mine, will continue to do a great job as judiciary chair in the Biden investigations and in pursuit of an end to the two-tiered system of justice imposed by Joe Biden's Merrick Garland Justice Department.

Scalise and Jordan are strong proponents of First Amendment free speech, they are supply-side tax-cutters. They will work hard to limit the size and scope of the federal government, curb spending and deficits, and roll back all of the anti-growth Biden regulations . These guys are pro-business. They are not big government socialists. The fact that Mr. Jordan is magnanimously working for a successful Scalise Speaker's vote attests to his patriotism and strong character.

As soon as we get a Republican speaker on board, there will be a bipartisan resolution in support of Israel. There's going to have to be some kind of supplemental spending bill to help our great ally, Israel and then the hard blocking and tackling to finish up the regular budget order appropriations process.

The liberal media has written off the Republican House dozens of times. Those liberals are going to be wrong once again and by the way, the Republican House will also be Israel's truly best friend through thick and thin.

This article is adapted from Larry Kudlow’s opening commentary on the October 11, 2023, edition of "Kudlow."