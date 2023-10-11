Elon Musk makes Tesla Superchargers free to use in Israel

Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced Wednesday that all Tesla Superchargers in Israel will be free for use until further notice following Hamas’ terror attacks over the weekend.

"All Tesla Superchargers in Israel are free," Musk said in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

The company’s website lists at least 17 active Superchargers in Israel , with locations ranging from northern Israel near the border with Lebanon to Tel Aviv and Jerusalem all the way to the southern tip of Israel at Eilat on the Red Sea.

Several other Supercharger locations are listed as scheduled for opening in 2023 or 2024 per the Tesla website, and it is unclear when the site was last updated with the availability of those locations.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the status of those Superchargers.

Tesla Superchargers are the fast charging stations for the company’s electric vehicles. They are capable of providing up to 250 kilowatts of power – enough to add 200 miles of range in a period of 15 minutes.

According to the Tesla website, all the Superchargers in Israel are not currently compatible with non-Tesla vehicles. That is in contrast to Superchargers in Europe, where most Superchargers are compatible with non-Teslas, while in the U.S. a minority of Superchargers are compatible with non-Teslas.

A number of leading EV makers are planning to make their vehicles capable of charging on Superchargers starting in 2024.

Tesla previously made Superchargers available for free following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine , when the company made select Superchargers in Poland, Slovakia and Hungary available to people affected by the war.

In the replies to Musk’s post on X, several social media users asked the Tesla CEO what he is planning to do for the people in Gaza .

"I would like to help those in Gaza who want peace, but have no way to do so," Musk wrote in one reply. "In general, I want all humans to be happy and prosperous, without regard to race, creed, religion or anything else."