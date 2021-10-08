Larry Kudlow: This is how we stopped Huawei's spying

I want to talk about a story on the front page of today's Wall Street Journal. The story is entitled "U.S. Set Out to Hobble China’s Huawei, and So It Has."

It's a great story. It's a true story. And it's an important story. And it's a story where Robert O'Brien and his deputies worked very closely with myself and my deputies, and others throughout the government, to stop Huawei.

Why? Because Huawei has been caught spying in the U.S., stealing trade secrets, and eavesdropping. Huawei is essentially an instrumentality of the Chinese Communist Party. And we all worked mightily to prevent them from spreading their telecom wings in the U.S. through the 5G revolution.

And frankly, backed by President Trump all the way, we slapped sanctions on Huawei and essentially tossed them out of the U.S. telecom system.

But in an even bigger sense, we repeatedly went to our allies in Europe and Asia. At first, they turned us down. But by the end of last year, and continuing today, Britain, Spain, Italy, most of France, central Europe with Poland and Hungary and the Baltics, and in the indo-pacific: Japan, Australia, India, and Vietnam said 'no' to Huawei and their telecom 5G spying.

This was a major accomplishment of the Trump administration. We're proud of it, and I sure hope the Biden’s stick with it.

This article is adapted from Larry Kudlow's commentary on the Oct. 8, 2021, edition of "Kudlow."