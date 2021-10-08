China knows Biden admin is ‘incredibly weak’ right now: Malliotakis

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., weighed in on Chinese flights near Taiwan intensifying last week on FOX Business’ "Mornings with Maria" and argued China’s actions are "a test of the Biden administration."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

REP. NICOLE MALLIOTAKIS: It’s certainly an escalating situation, and actually this weekend is the 110th anniversary of Taiwan National Day. Taiwan is a very important strategic ally to the United States of America. We should continue to support sovereignty. We should continue to support its desire for freedom and democracy.

And China is, I think, exerting itself because they see what occurred in Afghanistan and that the Biden administration is incredibly weak at this time. I think a lot of this that you see happening with China in the Taiwan airspace is a test of the Biden administration.

Look, we should lend support certainly to Taiwan because they're an ally and strategic in its location. But it should be concerning to people all around the world what is occurring there with China's increased aggression, not just in Taiwan, but all over, all over the world.

TENSIONS FLARE AS CHINESE FLIGHTS NEAR TAIWAN INTENSIFY

WATCH THE ENTIRE SEGMENT BELOW:



