Larry Kudlow: Elon Musk is right to criticize Joe Biden's big government socialist agenda

The best line of today, by far, came from my hero Elon Musk, who you may recall was TIME's "Person of the Year."

At various moments, I have nominated him for Fed Chair and other big government jobs because he's a brilliant guy with a lot of real-world horse sense and a sense of humor.

So, after President Biden met with Ford and GM yesterday about building more electric vehicles (and of course he never invites Tesla to those meetings even though Tesla vastly outsells Ford and GM EV's), Elon Musk tweeted, "Biden is a damp sock puppet in human form."

Elon went on to say that, "Biden is treating the American public like fools."

I'm not totally sure what a "damp sock puppet" is, but I have a feeling it's not a compliment.

Musk, by the way, has criticized Biden's big government socialist agenda, saying at one point we don't need any of it. There's an absolute truth!

He also said we don't need more electric car subsidies. Musk has taken them in the past, but he's saying enough is enough and I totally agree.

In the "Build Back Better" bill from the House, families earning $800,000 a year were eligible for $12,500 in subsidies if they bought an electric car. So much for safety net means testing! So much for a policy that's utterly ridiculous.

By the way, to fully qualify, the electric car and its batteries had to be built in union shops. Musk has moved a big chunk of his car business to Texas, which is a "right to work" state and he's using non-union shop.

I wonder if a family earning $800,000 could possibly buy an electric car without $12,500 dollars coming out of the pockets of middle-class working folks. In fact, the "damp sock puppet" is having an all-around hard time.

In a recent poll from Politico Morning Consult, Biden just lost to a generic Republican: 46% to 37% and of course the usual litany of Afghanistan catastrophe, open borders disaster, record inflation, parents are domestic terrorists, record crime, and now an unconstitutionally divisive ethnic and racial standard for an open Supreme Court seat which wouldn't even pass muster on college campus.

Now the "damp sock puppet" is in a brutal chess match with Vladimir Putin and seems to be losing. I hope he doesn't, but right now, he's certainly on his heels and time is running out.

So, this morning's news report from the Wall Street Journal goes into some length describing how White House officials were holding marathon video calls with officials around the world to get more liquid natural gas over to Europe if the U.S. sanctions the Nord Stream Pipeline. That's a big "if."

But 40% of Europe's natural gas comes from Russia, which of course Putin knows full well. When the "damp sock puppet" removed the Nord Stream 2 sanctions, it was a great gift to Putin. Now that pipeline has come home to roost.

Here's the trouble: For the past year, the "sock puppet" has been bad-mouthing oil, natural gas and all fossil fuels. It's been pathetic. When oil prices started spiking because American producers pulled back, recognizing their government was going to war with them, the "sock puppet" and his team again went around the world to find more oil and perhaps natural gas going hat and hand to the Saudis and of course, Russia.

If "Team Biden" had any horse sense whatsoever they wouldn't have canceled the Keystone Pipeline in the first hour after inauguration. They wouldn't have canceled ANWR. They wouldn't have lifted drilling fees on public lands. They wouldn't have nominated bank regulators who would deny credit to fossil fuel producers and they wouldn't have invented totally false, whacked out climate risk scenarios that have no basis in science or fact or common horse sense.

The U.S. can produce more natural gas than any other country in the world. Our guys have already shown that until Biden stopped them out. Bet he wishes now he hadn't. I don't hear one word of praise from him about our great fossil fuel producers and drillers and innovators and entrepreneurs.

Finally, the "damp sock puppet in human form," (Again I'm merely using Elon Musk's phrase.) wants to take credit for today's GDP report, which came in a bit better than expected at 6.9%, but with 7% inflation.

The inflation was caused by the first dose of big government socialism last spring and frankly, lingering economic growth really stems from the Trump tax cuts that the "sock puppet" and his allies want so desperately to repeal.

Here's a warning: If you look under the headline, it actually was a rather weak report. Private consumer and business spending was very soft. The bulk of the growth came from a massive inventory increase which will not be sustained.

Now here’s a thought: Half of the states around the country are cutting taxes while the "sock puppet" wants to increase them. If he ever gets his tax hike, that will be his second monumental economic mistake.

The first was shutting down fossil fuels. The second would be adding root canal without Novocain to the economy at the same time the Fed is taking away the punch bowl.

Democrats should instead make the Trump tax cuts permanent. Scott Rasmussen's poll says 60% of the country wants that. You know why? Because people are smarter than these D.C. swamp politicians.

As Elon Musk said, "Biden is treating the American people like fools." Just like a "damp sock puppet in human form." That's my riff.

