Elon Musk driving 'awesome' new Tesla Cybertruck ahead of earnings call

The Cybertruck is ready for its close-up … again.

An updated prototype of the stainless steel pickup has been shipped to Tesla's new Austin, Texas, factory ahead of Wednesday night's earnings call, and Elon Musk has been testing it out.

Musk tweeted, "Been driving latest Cybertruck prototype around Giga Texas. It’s awesome!"

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TSLA TESLA INC. 918.40 -11.60 -1.25%

Unofficial photos of the vehicle taken inside the factory reveal several changes from the original show car that debuted in November 2019, including the addition of side- view mirrors and a single, large windshield wiper that parks vertically, a design element that Musk has previously said "troubles" him.

The full-size pickup has also lost a few things, as it does not have door handles. Musk promised this change, explaining that the doors will open automatically as you approach the vehicle but not detailing exactly how they work.

The Cybertruck was originally scheduled to go on sale in 2021 but has been postponed until at least the end of this year, with some reports pushing it into early 2023.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Musk is expected to offer an updated product roadmap during the earnings call that includes plans for the delayed Cybertruck, Semi and Roadster sports car and discussion of Tesla's record 2021 deliveries.