LARRY KUDLOW: Donald Trump knows an optimistic vision of growth is a winner

An optimistic vision of growth , prosperity and opportunity is always a winner and that's the subject of the riff. It seems like the entire liberal media are rooting for mudslinging and mudwrestling at tonight's CNN Presidential Debate, but voters completely disagree. They want issues and no one seems to be listening to former President Trump, who keeps telling people that successful policies will unify the country and, so, I'm going to buck the media tide and suggest while there's going to be some jabbing and counter punching in the 90-minute debate, Trump's overarching theme of success to build unity across the country will be on display at tonight's debate.

Biden can do what he's going do, but I think Mr. Trump will come out of this as the optimist. and optimists always win. Trump has a strong record of low inflation, significant growth, rising real wages for all working Americans, closing the border, cutting taxes, overturning an overregulated business sector, of course "drill, baby, drill," and seeking peace through strength in foreign affairs.

On every one of these issues, Mr. Biden has a very poor record. On every one of these issues, Mr. Trump's successful first term shows what can be done and gives him much to build on in a second term. I'd love to see Trump start early by asking Biden if he agrees on tax-exempt tipping for waitresses, golf caddies, uber drivers and the tens of millions in the gig economy.

Smoke out Biden early. See if he comes out against working folks. See if Biden defends his plan for massive tax hikes, which will surely stifle growth further, increase inflation and ultimately lead to recession. It will be an interesting ploy by Mr. Trump, sticking to the issues, and staying out of the mud.

Of course, Mr. Trump will hammer away at the affordability crisis – and hopefully, in particular, will talk about the housing affordability crisis for young voters who are priced out of the market and out of the American dream, and are deserting Joe Biden and the Democratic Party in droves.

Tonight is a big night for the two candidates, and it's an even bigger night for the voters, but let me repeat: an optimistic vision of growth, prosperity and opportunity is always a winner. Donald Trump knows that.

This article is adapted from Larry Kudlow’s opening commentary on the June 27, 2024, edition of "Kudlow."