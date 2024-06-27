Expand / Collapse search
Economy
Published

Mortgage rates fall slightly to 6.86%

Average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage declined for fourth straight week

US housing playing a wait and see game: James Bullard

Mortgage rates were mixed this week with the standard 30-year note declining slightly for the fourth consecutive reading, while shorter-term rates ticked up a bit.

Freddie Mac's latest Primary Mortgage Market Survey, released Thursday, showed that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year fixed mortgage ticked down to 6.86% this week from 6.87% last week. The average rate on a 30-year loan was 6.71% a year ago.

The average rate on the 15-year fixed mortgage, on the other hand, increased to 6.16% from 6.13% last week. One year ago, the rate on the 15-year fixed note averaged 6.06%.