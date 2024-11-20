LARRY KUDLOW: Donald Trump is going to close the border and deport criminals

No matter what liberals say, Donald Trump is going to close the border and deport criminals and that's the subject of the riff. All eyes are back on the immigration issue as the Venezuelan gangster who tragically killed Laken Riley was sentenced to life without parole – for his vicious murder of the young nursing student. This illegal migrant murderer was caught crossing the border in 2022 and was quickly paroled and released into America.

A year later he was arrested in New York, charged with several crimes, and, of course, released before ICE could get a hold of him. By the way, he was allegedly flown down to Georgia at taxpayer expense.

This is not the first murder committed by an illegal immigrant, nor is it the first time liberal prosecutors in sanctuary cities have released illegal immigrant criminals – but liberals never seem to learn. Donald Trump just won a landslide victory where one of the top issues was closing the border and stopping the flood of illegals. It was a mandate for change. Yet listen to some of these liberal whiners who insist on opposing Trump's plan to deport criminals…

JB PRITZKER: The idea of calling out the army into the domestic confines of the United States seems uncalled-for and may in fact be unconstitutional and illegal.

MICHELLE WU: We are not cooperating with those efforts that actually threaten the safety of everyone by causing widespread fear.

The idea that Trump is going to break up families, or incarcerate grandmothers, or march the military through city streets – it’s a completely bogus red herring.

New border czar Tom Homan has made it very clear that any use of the military will be for non-enforcement duties such as transportation, infrastructure, or administration. The idea that liberals are going to sort of stand in the schoolhouse door – or make it to the city hall steps – and stop Mr. Trump from deporting criminals is not only bad politics, it's also unlawful.

I'm not a lawyer, but first up, federal law supersedes local law. Second, section 287(G) of the Immigration and Naturalization Act allows ICE enforcement and removal operations to identify and remove incarcerated criminal noncitizens.

It also permits ICE and other immigration officials to collaborate with state and local law partners to protect the homeland through the arrest and removal of noncitizens who undermine the safety of our nation's communities and, again, federal law supersedes local law.

Mr. Trump and Mr. Homan will undoubtedly use these and other statutes to send criminals back home, stop terrorists from coming here, and close the border. This is what he was elected to do and if liberals keep fighting it, then they’re going to just keep losing landslide elections. That’s the riff.

This article is adapted from Larry Kudlow’s opening commentary on the Nov. 20, 2024, edition of "Kudlow."