FOX BUSINESS
Published

Varney: Trump hasn't forgotten how the 'deep state' treated him

President-elect Trump has 'deep mistrust' for the federal government, Varney argues

Varney & Co. host Stuart Varney explains why President-elect Trump is not conducting a normal transition process. video

Stuart Varney: Trump hasnt forgotten how the deep state treated him

During his "My Take," Wednesday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney explained how Trump's Cabinet picks are reflective of his mistrust in the government, arguing the president-elect has not forgiven or forgotten how the "deep state" treated him during his first term.

STUART VARNEY: This is definitely not a normal transition from one administration to another, anything but.

President-elect Trump has a deep distrust of the federal government. He remembers how he was treated last time around. 

TRUMP GOES FULL MAGA AS HE PICKS ALLIES AND LOYALISTS TO FILL HIS SECOND ADMINISTRATION

He called it "the deep state" which deliberately undermined his administration. He has not forgiven and he has not forgotten.

President-elect Donald Trump (Getty Images)

Federal agencies have been cut out of the transition process. 

The transition team is not cooperating with the general services administration which is supposed to be in charge of the handover. Trump doesn't trust them. 

Remember, they shared documents from 2016, with the Mueller investigation of the Russia hoax.

MIKE ROGERS IN CONSIDERATION FOR FBI CHIEF AFTER MEETING WITH TRUMP TRANSITION TEAM, SOURCES SAY

He doesn't trust the FBI, so there have been no background checks of nominees.

He is said to resent the Justice Department for the Mar-a-Lago raid, and for the "lawfare" waged against him.

He doesn't trust the State Department, which was leaking like a sieve in his first administration. 

Full transcripts appeared in the press of his phone conversations with the president of Mexico and the prime minister of Australia. 

This time around, when he took calls from the French and the Saudis, the president-elect used his own interpreters. There’s no official transcript, so no leaks.

You can tell the depths of his anger by the men and women he has appointed to run federal agencies. 

ELON MUSK SAYS HIS ROLE IN TRUMP'S EFFICIENCY DEPARTMENT 'IS GOING TO BE A REVOLUTION'

It's slash and burn at the Justice Department with Matt Gaetz as attorney general. It's deep Pentagon reform with Pete Hegseth as defense secretary. 

Former wrestling executive Linda McMahon will realign the Education Department and Elon Musk, with Vivek Ramaswamy, will chop anything and everywhere they can.

No delays please. Trump wants his appointees installed during a Senate recess, meaning no lengthy and possibly embarrassing confirmation hearings.

One aide to the president-elect says Trump is conducting "a hostile takeover, on behalf of the American people."

And so it is. Trump is doing what he said he would do. Things are going to be very different.

