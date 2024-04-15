LARRY KUDLOW: Biden's 'don't' is just failed US deterrence

"Take the win," Mr. Biden reportedly told Prime Minister Netanyahu after Iran’s missile attack on Israel this past weekend, but that seems about as useless as "don’t," which, of course, was Mr. Biden's statement before Iran's assault on Israel.

That didn’t work very well, either, did it? One of our distinguished Fox News reporters labeled "don’t" a while back, which was originally the Biden statement before Russia invaded Ukraine, as something you say to your dog who insists on pulling your sock.

No, I think the Wall Street Journal editorial page has a better idea, that Israel is justified in attacking Iran's assets, including military targets in Iran. "Don’t" is just failed U.S. deterrence. "Don’t" doesn’t work with Iran because the Bidens eased the economic and oil sanctions, then freed up tens of billions of dollars in frozen funds and also haplessly tried to renegotiate a nuclear deal. And another "don’t" is don’t blame it on Donald Trump, who enforced the sanctions and bankrupted Iran, and took out Soleimani.

Earlier today, I spoke with Robert O’Brien, the former national security adviser to President Trump. O'Brien believes that Israel should bomb Iranian drone and missile factories, which would be a proportionate, limited and carefully targeted action.

It would probably be well-received by the Europeans, since they would welcome an end to Iran’s drone sales to Russia in the Ukraine war. Mr. O’Brien has a long track record as a superb national security strategist.

Then, according to Mr. O’Brien, the next important Israeli action should be to finish the job against Hamas. He frets that the Israelis have already waited too long to cover Hamas because the Jewish state is always concerned about the civilian casualty toll and, of course, the issue of hostages.

So, Mr. O’Brien counsels an effective but proportionate strike by Israel against Iran , and then wiping out Hamas once and for all. Wise words from a tough "America First" strategist and someone who understands the importance of defending freedom against a new world of global threats.

This article is adapted from Larry Kudlow’s opening commentary on the April 15, 2024, edition of "Kudlow."