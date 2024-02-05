LARRY KUDLOW: Biden doesn't need a bill to fix the border, he needs to enforce the law

Joe Biden doesn't need a bill to fix the border . He just needs to enforce the law. The law, is section 212(f) of the immigration and nationality act, which gives the president authority to suspend the entry of all aliens or any class of aliens.

It's similar to Title 42, but even bigger. It also includes travel restrictions implemented by President Trump. In 2018, the Supreme Court supported section 212(f). The trouble is, Joe Biden won't enforce it and that's one of many reasons why we don't need a new piece of legislation. Especially when that legislation would virtually codify somewhere between 5,000 and 8,000 illegals entering the U.S. per day.

President Trump posted on Truth Social earlier, "Only a fool, or a Radical Left Democrat, would vote for this horrendous Border Bill, which only gives Shutdown Authority after 5,000 Encounters a day, when we already have the right to CLOSE THE BORDER NOW, which must be done."

Liberal Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy, who was the Democratic negotiator keeps gloating," The border never closes". What does that tell you? It tell me the Bidens don't want to close the border and so-called reforms for asylum and processing, will just encourage more illegal entries. Ditto for so-called parole migration and green cards and work permits.

Years ago, the Trump administration proposed a checklist of criteria for legal immigration including rudimentary things like speaking English, a civics lesson on the Constitution and Declaration of Independence, some American history, proof of a job... heaven forbid migrants should speak the language and know a little bit about the country.

Of course, none of that is in the Biden bill and if Former President Trump wins the election, why should he be stuck with numerical targets that are way too high? Much higher than his own crackdown on illegals before he left office four years ago. I'm also interested in the discussion of Texas Governor Greg Abbott that putting up barbed wire around Eagle Pass has dramatically reduced the number of illegals.

Of course, the Bidens oppose any barriers, but barbed wire reminds me of building the wall, which is another good Trump idea and all this reminds me of Remain in Mexico, which has been ignored in this new bill.

So, is there any updating of Title 42? I don't think that's in this bill any place. Like so many institutions in Joe Biden's America, the border is completely broken.

In a real sense, America is broken. The border is just a symptom. The problem is much larger. The Justice System, the economy , the Middle East and foreign policy, schools, universities, government censorship, law and order, all broken. In another sense, the Biden administration is broken and Donald Trump is working very hard to get a chance to fix it.

This article is adapted from Larry Kudlow’s opening commentary on February 5, 2024 edition of "Kudlow."