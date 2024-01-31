LARRY KUDLOW: Save America. Retire Joe Biden.

Save America. Kill the bill. I'm talking about the Senate bill on illegal immigration. There's no legislative text yet, but the leaks tell a story of some kind of "trigger" system – whereby if 8,500 illegals arrive at the border in one day, or 5,000 illegals arrive for seven days in a row, somehow Joe Biden and Alejandro Mayorkas are going to "close" the border. Really?

If they were going to close the border , then they would've already closed the border, but they're not going to close the border – not now, not in the future, not because of some unnecessary legislation because they believe in open borders, without clear national boundaries.

One big global community where we're all friends and we don't mind another 8 million or so illegals coming into our country. No laws, no rules. That's the Biden vision. It’s not a very good vision, is it? Speaker Mike Johnson is exactly right when he talks about "zero tolerance."

Among the many catastrophes linked to the illegal immigrant catastrophe is a migrant crime wave that is sweeping the country. Quoting from Breitbart News: "Sanctuary cities and their suburbs are experiencing a crime wave from migrants who are released by the Biden administration after illegally crossing the border between ports of entry. Police, particularly in the Chicago area and New York City, reported significant increases in crime related to migrants relocated to their cities."

While Joe Biden isn't personally responsible for every lawless act, you reap what you sow. A pair of New York City police officers were allegedly attacked by several migrants near Times Square over the weekend and, incredibly, the suspects were released without bail.

Reported migrant-related crime in Chicago and it's suburbs is mounting daily. Healthcare company Kaiser is now telling its Oakland, California employees not to go outside for lunch. Stores are closing all over the country because of blatant smash-and-grab theft. Carjackings have become commonplace.

Here's another terrible story. A career bureaucrat who worked in President Trump's Commodity Futures Trading Commission was carjacked and shot as he pulled up to meet his wife after work in the middle of downtown Washington, DC.

Fortunately, he's alive. We don't know if migrants were the cause, but Washington has become a lawless sanctuary city, an absolute disgrace to the entire country. Big-city Democrat mayors and blue-state governors are now complaining bitterly about the illegal migration problem. They want more money to solve it, but there is a much simpler approach.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Just close the border now. Build Trump's wall. Go back to Trump's Remain in Mexico policy, a tough policy on catch-and-deport. Then, start backing the long blue line of dedicated cops throughout the country. Stop burdening them with paperwork, like they do in New York City. Stop criticizing them publicly. Start putting law and order back into our political vocabulary.

No matter what the trigger – five thousand, eight thousand, whatever-thousand....if Joe Biden were going to close the border, he would've already closed the border and if Joe Biden were going to back America's great police forces, he would've already backed America's police forces.

Save America. Retire Joe Biden.

This article is adapted from Larry Kudlow’s opening commentary on the January 31, 2024, edition of "Kudlow."