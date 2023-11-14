LARRY KUDLOW: Biden is appeasing our worst enemies

Black is white, and white is black with Team Biden . The truth is a moving target. Nothing you might ordinarily think is true or false, is true or false with them.

Riddle me this: Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh was asked if Iranian deterrence is working. Fifty-six attacks on U.S. troops later, she said: "yes." By the way, that is fifty-six attacks and growing. Or, regarding Iran waivers to unfreeze $10 billion, State Department spokesman Matt Miller says, "There is no country in the world where we deny access to food and medicine."

Really? How about Iran? How about Hamas, Gaza? Or any of the Iranian terrorist proxies? I would deny them access to anything after they murdered 1,400 people on October 7 -- and continue to murder innocent civilians.

If Team Biden had an ounce of integrity, they wouldn't give Iran or its proxies a wooden nickel and, by the way, just for the record -- the $10 billion of frozen money originally allowed Iraq to import electricity and gas from Iran. So, it has nothing to do with food and medicine, but those frozen funds are in an escrow account in Baghdad, and that's just where they should remain.

We're at war, even though the State Department may not know it. Just like the $6 billion in frozen assets in the Biden hostage deal, money is fungible, as John Roberts correctly said. If you give Iran any money, it means they can spend a similar amount for their various, nefarious terrorist murderering purposes. Somebody in the State Department must've taken an economics course at some point.

The Bidens keep saying they're enforcing the Iranian economic, banking, business and energy sanctions, but news reports are proliferating that China oil imports from Iran, which now total about $40 billion at an annual rate, are financing the terrorists' war.

In fact, China oil imports from Russia, now totaling some $66 billion at an annual rate, are also financing the Ukraine war. China is financing at least two wars against the U.S. It's that simple, but the Biden administration continues to deny this.

The Bidens haven't lifted one finger to enforce sanctions, to interdict or impound an Iranian oil tanker, or sink a ship, or bomb an oil field. Both wars are aimed at the United States, ultimately. So, Biden's going to meet with Chinese President Xi in San Francisco, which Governor Newsom has cleaned and prettied up for the occasion, and I'll bet you Biden never mentions China's war financing.

They want to "de-escalate" and "manage competition" without acknowledging that China's our enemy. In fact, Team Biden just welcomed Russia to the Pacific economic meetings. Isn't that wonderful? Let's be friends with all our enemies.

Black is white and white is black. Yes is no, and no is yes. It's just like the economy. The Bidens are incapable of telling the truth. Remember: "The President cut the budget deficit by $1.7 trillion" -- whereupon the liberal Washington Post awarded him a Bottomless Pinocchio. "There was no inflation" -- even though the level of consumer prices has risen nearly 18% during his tenure.

"He inherited a reeling economy" -- even though Trump handed him a 6.5% growth rate, with less than 1.5% inflation and take a listen to this doozy just today:

JOE BIDEN: "You know, I've seen firsthand what the reports make clear. The devastating toll of climate change and this existential threat to all of us and is the ultimate threat to humanity. Climate change."

Really? OK. 1,500 scientists recently wrote a letter saying there is no climate emergency, and that includes four Nobel Prize winners. Black is white and white is black. Yes is no, and no is yes. The Bidens are incapable of telling the truth and, worst of all, the Bidens are appeasing our worst enemies and they are making the world an incredibly dangerous place . That's the bottom line. That's my riff.

This article is adapted from Larry Kudlow’s opening commentary on the November 14, 2023, edition of "Kudlow."







