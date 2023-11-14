Stuart Varney: Biden is facing an 'internal revolt' over Israel cease-fire demands

During his "My Take," Tuesday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discussed the pressure Biden is under from congressional staffers to change his Israel-Hamas policy, arguing that if the president capitulates, America will have let down Israel, the only democracy in the Middle East.

STUART VARNEY: The president and his party face an internal revolt.

A large number of congressional staffers want a cease-fire in Gaza.

The president and most Democrats in Congress oppose it. The revolt is growing.

More than 100 staffers gathered at the Capitol.

They were all wearing masks to conceal their identities because staffers are not supposed to demonstrate publicly against their employer.

They are demanding a cease-fire and immediate de-escalation.

Hundreds of staffers signed open letters pleading for a policy change from members of Congress.

One signed anonymously, by 550, said, "The voices of members of Congress hold immense power. We now ask them to use that power to protect civilians in immediate danger."

Four hundred staff members from 40 government agencies sent a letter to Biden protesting his Gaza policy.

There have been three internal memos to Secretary of State Blinken.

One thousand employees of the Agency for International Development signed an open letter calling for a cease-fire.

This is politically charged because many of these staffers are young, under age 35.

They've been through colleges infected with antisemitism, and now they're coming out for a cease-fire that would only help Hamas.

They are trying to affect policy, reminding Biden that the youth vote is slipping away and he'd better change course.

If they succeed, Hamas wins and America will have let down our ally, Israel, the only democracy in the Mideast.

