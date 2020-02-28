Lady Gaga makes come back with music video filmed on iPhone

The latest line of iPhone cameras has garnered comparisons to some of the best professional cameras on the market. For Lady Gaga it reaches the bar for shooting a music video.

The music video "Stupid Love' was crisply shot using an iPhone 11 Pro, and it pays homage to her fan base "Lady Gaga's monsters." The project was released on Feb. 28 in partnership with Apple and follows a similar decision by Selena Gomez last year to shoot parts of her album "Rar" with an iPhone.

To announce the release of the video Gaga tweeted short minute-long teaser hashtagged #ShotoniPhone on Thursday.

This is Gaga's first solo single release since 2017's "The Cure". The video depicts a vintage pink-haired Gaga carrying fans into an alien universe in the desert. Gaga looks to be the leader of a galaxy surrounded by defeat as she leads the group into singing "All I ever wanted was love..." The clip ends with a somber Gaga crossing her arms in front of her chest.

