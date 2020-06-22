Expand / Collapse search
Lady Gaga's dad reveals sweet Father's Day gift from pop star

Lady Gaga's father Joe Germanotta spent the occasion preparing his NYC restaurant for outdoor dining

By FOXBusiness
Lady Gaga's father and restaurant owner Joe Germanotta discusses the survival of his restaurant during coronavirus and the return of outdoor dining in New York City.video

Lady Gaga's father says PPP helped financially stabilize restaurant

Lady Gaga's father and restaurant owner Joe Germanotta discusses the survival of his restaurant during coronavirus and the return of outdoor dining in New York City.

Joe Germanotta, restaurateur and father of international pop star Lady Gaga, celebrated Father’s Day with a sweet treat, sent by the singer herself.

“My daughter Stefanie, you know, aka Lady Gaga – she sent me a box of Oreos,” Germanotta told FOX Business’ Dagen McDowell during an appearance on "Mornings with Maria" on Monday. “It was a great day.”

Germanotta said his second daughter and fashion designer Natali Germanotta plans to take him on a “long bike ride” for the occasion.

In the midst of recovering from the coronavirus pandemic, Germanotta said he spent the holiday at uptown Manhattan restaurant Joanna Trattoria preparing for New York City’s return to outdoor dining.

Joe Germanotta and recording artist Lady Gaga attend the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS)

Germanotta said reopening outdoor dining, including front and back patios, could allow the restaurant to break even since take-out-only options were not paying the bills.

“There’s some pent up demand to get out to restaurants, to get out of the house,” he said. “I think people have money. The consumers have been stocking it away.”

Germanotta said Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans were a “godsend” and prior to receiving small business aid, he paid his employees out of pocket.

