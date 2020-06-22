Lady Gaga's dad reveals sweet Father's Day gift from pop star

Joe Germanotta, restaurateur and father of international pop star Lady Gaga, celebrated Father’s Day with a sweet treat, sent by the singer herself.

“My daughter Stefanie, you know, aka Lady Gaga – she sent me a box of Oreos,” Germanotta told FOX Business’ Dagen McDowell during an appearance on "Mornings with Maria" on Monday. “It was a great day.”

Germanotta said his second daughter and fashion designer Natali Germanotta plans to take him on a “long bike ride” for the occasion.

In the midst of recovering from the coronavirus pandemic, Germanotta said he spent the holiday at uptown Manhattan restaurant Joanna Trattoria preparing for New York City’s return to outdoor dining.

Germanotta said reopening outdoor dining, including front and back patios, could allow the restaurant to break even since take-out-only options were not paying the bills.

“There’s some pent up demand to get out to restaurants, to get out of the house,” he said. “I think people have money. The consumers have been stocking it away.”

Germanotta said Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans were a “godsend” and prior to receiving small business aid, he paid his employees out of pocket.

