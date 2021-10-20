Expand / Collapse search
Economy

Kudlow: There are two major obstacles to the Biden transformational big government socialist budget

FOX Business host continues his call to 'Save America. Kill the Bill' on 'Kudlow'

Sen Manchin’s future in Biden’s Democratic Party might be coming to an end

Big news today is whether Joe Manchin intends to leave the democratic Senate leadership - then declare he's an American independent and change parties altogether and become Republican. That's the big rumor today. I first read it on Mother Jones from my friend David Corn. Here's Joe Manchin's response:

Q: May I get your response?

MANCHIN: I will give you the same. I am not in charge of rumors, and it’s Bull***’

President Biden delivers remarks on his Build Back Better agenda at the Electric City Trolley Museum in Scranton PA

Is that cool or what. Me thinks he doth protest too much…

PROGRESSIVES RIP MANCHIN AS BIDEN TRIES TO UNITE PARTY BEHIND SPENDING SPLURGE

Mr. Manchin doesn't share his inner thoughts with me. but on the GOP conversion story. I think where there's smoke there's fire. Why? because he has too many budget demands for today's Democratic party.

Remember, he wants no clean electricity performance standards. He wants no carbon-free timetables. He wants no carbon tax or emissions tax. he fiercely opposes what he calls the 'entitlement mentality.' He demands means testing and work requirements for social welfare programs.

I’m going to say today's Joe Biden democratic party of the far progressive left will not and cannot meet his demands. So, senator Manchin has basically two choices. First, he can flip parties. Whatever his process may be. That's why his denial today kind of seemed like a non-denial, denial. Or second, he can fold like a cheap suit, go along with the crazy lefties, and make some kind of deal.

But if he were to choose my second option, it will ruin his political career. Will ruin it. I’ve said before, there are two major obstacles to the Biden transformational big government socialist budget.

One, Joe Manchin. Two, Kyrsten Sinema. Manchin opposes spending. And Sinema opposes taxes. They make a lovely couple. In fact, they're the number one power couple in Washington D.C. today.

So, save America. Kill the bill. let’s keep it simple. 

This article is adapted from Larry Kudlow's opening commentary on the October 20, 2021 edition of "Kudlow."