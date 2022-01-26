Kudlow calls out Biden's 'woke' Supreme Court promise

Big headline today: Justice Stephen Breyer is going to retire from the Supreme Court .

I'm not going to speculate on specific names. It's not my zone. But I will say that I am offended by President Biden's woke promise to appoint an African-American female.

He made that promise all during the 2020 campaign.

Madam Psaki, today reminded us that he intends to keep that promise. Take a listen:

Joe Biden in 2020: "I committed that if I'm elected president and have an opportunity to appoint someone to the courts it will be… I will appoint the first Black woman to the courts. It's required that they have representation."

Jen Psaki today: "The president has stated and reiterated his commitment to nominating a Black woman to the Supreme Court and certainly stands by that."

Now let me clarify, if an African American female is the absolutely best - qualified candidate around the country, then fine. Nominate her. God bless her.

But what is a highly qualified female Hispanic to think? Or a qualified female Asian? Or a qualified Native American? (No, not you Elizabeth Warren.)

Or even better, a decision on a qualified person, regardless of their skin color, or their gender, or their ethnicity, or their race. I know that's asking too much in Biden land, but I just want to put it on the table.

Suppose you have a brilliant White female jurist – worked her way up, fought it out in law school, maybe a public defender, an assistant district attorney, on a lower court bench writing brilliant opinions — known far and wide for their brilliant opinions.

In Biden world's "wokedom" and its critical race social theories, this White woman is apparently disqualified. Is that America? Really?

Or think about the unthinkable, that Joe Biden would consider the most eminently qualified person, including White people. That's right, White people.

A week after Martin Luther King's birthday, may I say again his quote:

"I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character."

Instead, in Biden-world, we will end racism by being racist. We will end prejudice by being prejudiced. We will end divisions by being divisive. I think it's a travesty. I think it disqualifies Biden from being president. I think it's much worse than big government socialist spending, or tax hikes, or central planning regulators, or ending fossil fuels, or open borders.

Joe Biden shouldn't be president. This racial prejudice is totally un-American. In a free country, governed by the rule of law with free markets, with free elections, with free speech, with freedom of religion , there is no place for this Biden world prejudice.

I'm sick of it and that's my Riff.

This article is adapted from Larry Kudlow's opening commentary on the January 26, 2022 edition of "Kudlow."