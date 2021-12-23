Kudlow: Big government socialism is not the America we love

This has not been a great year for our great country. We'll talk about that in a minute.

Save America, kill the bill was one of the better things that happened this year.

But I want to go back and quote President Trump's super-optimistic message for Thanksgiving, but I'm going to substitute Christmas.

Here it is:

"A very interesting time in our country, but do not worry, we will be great again—and we will all do it together... America will never fail, and we will never allow it to go in the wrong direction. Too many generations of greatness are counting on us. Enjoy your Christmas - knowing that a wonderful future lies ahead!"

This is Trump at his absolute best – his faith in America and its democracy and freedoms, his faith in "America first" and its resiliency against all odds or events.

Whether you agree with aspects of Mr. Trump or not, I would propose that his message is exactly the kind of optimistic leadership that this country needs right now. Instead of a "winter of severe illness and death," we need an optimistic link to the strength of the people in America throughout the country, including the so-called "deplorables" attacked by media elites with their snooty noses in the air and their snarky responses to those who don't agree with their left-wing wokeism. So count me as a Christmas optimist.

Traditional conservative values will, in the end, triumph. So will free-enterprise capitalism. So will freedom to choose. So will the importance of religion.

President Biden has had a rough year because he has gone in a completely different, extremist direction.

His polls are collapsing, but he won't listen. Afghanistan was a catastrophe. We could be on the edge of war with Russia in the Ukraine.

Catastrophic flows of illegal immigrants from an open-borders policy. The inflation rate has soared because of the massive government spending financed by huge money creation from the Fed.

Big government socialism is not the America we love. Over-regulation for state control of energy, banking, health care, and education is not the American way. Government replacing parents and families is not the American way. A radical left agenda is not the American way. Across-the-board mandates is not the American way.

The fact that we killed the bill should give Biden pause that he is on the wrong track. But he won't listen. He and his crowd are stubborn, radical lefties.

Frankly, President Trump left this country in very good shape. Tax cuts, deregulation, energy dominance, securing our southern border, tough on China and Russia, near-zero inflation, record low unemployment for minority groups, falling poverty, reducing inequality, and boosting middle-class family income.

As I said on this show, right from its very beginning, if it ain't broke, don't fix it. Biden has made the tragic mistake of attempting to reverse all the successful Trump policies. This was a big mistake.

Sometimes I think that Biden acted on his own Trump Derangement Syndrome without any thoughtful analysis of his policies.

But while nothing is perfect, Donald Trump handed Joe Biden a silver platter. Sadly, Joe Biden has taken that silver platter and badly tarnished, twisted, and contorted that beautiful platter almost beyond recognition.

To return to Donald Trump's optimistic message:

"We will be great again—and we will all do it together. America will never fail ... Too many generations of greatness are counting on us."

On that note, Merry Christmas folks. We will save America, and we will kill the bill.

This article is adapted from Larry Kudlow's opening commentary on December 23, 2021