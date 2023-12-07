KUDLOW: Biden's open borders catastrophe has probably let in 8 million illegal migrants in less than 3 years

Republicans have a very good shot at some serious border reforms to stop the flow of illegal migrants, which is escalating, as Bill Melugin reported. By holding up Joe Biden 's request for supplemental foreign aid funding for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, the GOP can put America first by defending its own border. Undoubtedly foreign aid will flow, but let's put "America First" principles first for a change.

Joe Biden's open borders catastrophe has probably let in 8 million illegals in less than three years, and even that number may be outdated. The big winners have been drug cartels, sex traffickers, criminals and left-wing Democrats who seem to not have a care in the world about the terrible consequences for America's values, morals and safety.

Biden's illegal immigration has become almost as unpopular as Biden's failed "Bidenomics" economy. There's always been an 11 million number out there for many years about illegals who have somehow settled into the U.S., maybe with jobs, families and friendships, but frankly that number is probably closer to 30 million and maybe even running upwards toward 50 million. Nobody really knows.

Former President Trump had good control over the border in his last two years, but Joe Biden's let the horses out of the barn. Even Democrats , particularly big city Democrats, are screaming over the high expenses and declining safety from the waves of illegal migrants.

Newt Gingrich, who will be with us a bit later in the show, makes the point that conditions have gotten so bad that war veterans are being forced out of assisted living to make room for Biden's illegal immigrants.

Mayors in major cities — make that Democratic mayors of major cities — are majorly belly-aching about massive, budget-busting spending on education, public safety, sanitation and other services to take care of Biden's illegal immigrants. If nothing else, the GOP, especially GOP senators, have a chance to begin the process of closing the border.

One thing that has to be tackled is this business of asylum-seeking refugees. Definitions have to be completely changed. The credible fears standard has to be abolished. I would argue that the fleeing authoritarian rules standard should also be abolished. I would also argue that Republicans should stop parole authority for illegals.

These are all Bidenesque ways of opening the border to everyone. Catch-and-release is the popular phrase. What you want is catch-and-deport, which brings me to a key Trump reform.

While there may be legitimate asylum-seeking issues, those folks should wait in another safe country for final U.S. decisions like Mexico. Trump's "Remain in Mexico" policy was hugely successful and this would be an excellent time to provide new appropriations to build the wall begun during the Trump years.

Republicans in the Senate should join hands with the GOP House majority and their H.R. 2 bill, which was a good piece of legislation. For once, the entire congressional GOP should act like a conservative political party, and finally, this is a good time to start talking about constructive reforms for legal immigration.

Here too, the Trump administration made a good start with some simple ideas: speaking English, knowing some American history and civics, having a job or making an investment. There's a point system for legal immigration used by many other countries and there's no reason why we can't start one here.

Meanwhile, get rid of the crazy diversity lottery — which was an open door for terrorists who I fear have already entered the country in droves through Biden's open borders. Not all this is going to get passed in the next couple weeks, but this is a good time for the GOP to put its best conservative reform foot forward — right now, be tough. Show voters that not only are they going to close the border, stop the massive Biden illegal immigration , but also make plans for a positive legal immigration system that will generate a strong economy, safety in the streets, and put America first for a change.

This article is adapted from Larry Kudlow’s opening commentary on the December 7, 2023, edition of "Kudlow."