Kudlow: Biden's economic plan is 'just stagnation'

Fox Business host Larry Kudlow criticized the Biden administration's infrastructure plan Wednesday likening it to the Green New Deal on "Kudlow."

LARRY KUDLOW: Frankly, I don't believe there's any chance of a significant or meaningful hard infrastructure deal between the Biden White House and the Senate GOP. Now, when I say hard, I mean, traditional infrastructure, you know, roads, bridges, tunnels, broadband, electric grid, et cetera, et cetera. This so-called "hard infrastructure" would be paid for through traditional means, like user fees, toll roads, state and local bonding, and "three p" public-private partnerships. All right, that's point number one.

Point number two, let's move on to the so-called soft infrastructure, which, at the risk of oversimplifying, basically means the Green New Deal, a zillion subsidies for renewable fuels, electric vehicles, batteries, wind, solar, switchgrass. That's what Democrats want, along with any number of additional building projects, and they also want complete unionization for any of this construction, including, by the way, an end to a secret ballot and an end to right-to-work laws.