Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Kudlow

Kudlow: Biden's economic plan is 'just stagnation'

'Kudlow' host doesn't believe there's a chance of meaningful infrastructure deal between White House and Senate GOP

close
'Kudlow' says the president's plan is meant to 'transform' America video

Kudlow: Biden's economic plan is 'just stagnation'

'Kudlow' says the president's plan is meant to 'transform' America

Fox Business host Larry Kudlow criticized the Biden administration's infrastructure plan Wednesday likening it to the Green New Deal on "Kudlow."

LARRY KUDLOW: Frankly, I don't believe there's any chance of a significant or meaningful hard infrastructure deal between the Biden White House and the Senate GOP. Now, when I say hard, I mean, traditional infrastructure, you know, roads, bridges, tunnels, broadband, electric grid, et cetera, et cetera. This so-called "hard infrastructure" would be paid for through traditional means, like user fees, toll roads, state and local bonding, and "three p" public-private partnerships. All right, that's point number one. 

Point number two, let's move on to the so-called soft infrastructure, which, at the risk of oversimplifying, basically means the Green New Deal, a zillion subsidies for renewable fuels, electric vehicles, batteries, wind, solar, switchgrass. That's what Democrats want, along with any number of additional building projects, and they also want complete unionization for any of this construction, including, by the way, an end to a secret ballot and an end to right-to-work laws. 