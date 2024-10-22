Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Media
Published

McDonald's agrees to Trump fast-fry but won't back a 2024 presidential candidate: 'Not red or blue'

McDonald’s Corp writes in company email: ‘We are not red or blue – we are golden’

close
'Making Money' panelists Carol Roth and Taylor Riggs discuss their first jobs as former President Trump plans to work as a fry cook this weekend. video

Charles Payne shares his experience working at McDonald's

'Making Money' panelists Carol Roth and Taylor Riggs discuss their first jobs as former President Trump plans to work as a fry cook this weekend.

Although McDonald’s agreed to former President Donald Trump’s fast-fry appearance this past weekend, the top fast food chain is reportedly not backing any candidate in the 2024 presidential race.

"Upon learning of the former president’s request, we approached it through the lens of one of our core values: we open our doors to everyone," the company said in an email to employees obtained by the Associated Press.

"McDonald’s does not endorse candidates for elected office and that remains true in this race for the next president. We are not red or blue – we are golden."

On Sunday, Trump took on a new role as he cooked and served french fries to customers at a McDonald's in Pennsylvania, while dishing out plenty of jabs at Vice President Kamala Harris.

MAJOR MCDONALD'S FRENCH FRY SUPPLIER CLOSES PLANT IN WASHINGTON, SLASHES JOBS AS INFLATION CONTINUES

"Hello, everybody. It's my first day at McDonald's, I'm looking for a job," Trump said as he entered the establishment and shook hands with the owner.

Trump works fry station at McDonalds

Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump works behind the counter during a campaign event at McDonald's restaurant on October 20, 2024 in Feasterville-Trevose, Pennsylvania. (Getty Images)

Thousands of Trump supporters surrounded the McDonald's restaurant as Trump spent the afternoon working as a fry cook after accusing Harris of lying about working at the fast food restaurant.

"I've now worked for 15 minutes more than Kamala at McDonald's," Trump said through the drive-thru window as he handed out orders.

McDonald’s additionally told the AP that franchisees have also reached out to the Democratic frontrunner and her running mate to visit their restaurants.

Harris’ campaign has repeatedly claimed that her first job was at McDonald’s, and the corporation mentioned in its email that it’s "proud to hear" of "Harris’s fond memories working under the arches."

close
California restaurant owner Scott Rodrick discusses the impact of inflation, labor costs and other challenges for the fast food industry on 'Maria Bartiromo's Wall Street.'  video

Americans grapple with fast food inflation as 78% now view it as a luxury

California restaurant owner Scott Rodrick discusses the impact of inflation, labor costs and other challenges for the fast food industry on 'Maria Bartiromo's Wall Street.' 

"While we and our franchisees don’t have records for all positions dating back to the early ‘80s, what makes ‘1 in 8’ so powerful is the shared experience so many Americans have had," McDonald’s said.

Trump said he also spoke with McDonald's about Harris' claims that she worked at the fast-food chain.

"She shouldn't lie about it," the former president said on Sunday. "McDonald's confirmed four times that she never worked here. But, let's not talk about that. It's an amazing business. It's an amazing country. And we're going to make America greater than ever before."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

close
Vice President Kamala Harris argues Americans want a president who has a plan that is 'sound and will strengthen our country' during an exclusive interview with Fox News' Bret Baier.  video

Kamala Harris rips Trump's plan for the economy: 'Would blow up our deficit'

Vice President Kamala Harris argues Americans want a president who has a plan that is 'sound and will strengthen our country' during an exclusive interview with Fox News' Bret Baier. 

The owner of the Feasterville, Pennsylvania, McDonald's shared a statement with Fox News Digital, highlighting the importance of the former president's visit.

"As a small, independent business owner, it is a fundamental value of my organization that we proudly open our doors to everyone who visits the Feasterville community. That’s why I accepted former President Trump’s request to observe the transformative working experience that 1 in 8 Americans have had: a job at McDonald’s," owner and operator Derek Giacomantonio said.

READ MORE FROM FOX BUSINESS

Fox News’ Stepheny Price and Brooke Singman contributed to this report.