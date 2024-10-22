McDonald's agrees to Trump fast-fry but won't back a 2024 presidential candidate: 'Not red or blue'

Although McDonald’s agreed to former President Donald Trump’s fast-fry appearance this past weekend, the top fast food chain is reportedly not backing any candidate in the 2024 presidential race.

"Upon learning of the former president’s request, we approached it through the lens of one of our core values: we open our doors to everyone," the company said in an email to employees obtained by the Associated Press.

"McDonald’s does not endorse candidates for elected office and that remains true in this race for the next president. We are not red or blue – we are golden."

On Sunday, Trump took on a new role as he cooked and served french fries to customers at a McDonald's in Pennsylvania, while dishing out plenty of jabs at Vice President Kamala Harris.

"Hello, everybody. It's my first day at McDonald's, I'm looking for a job," Trump said as he entered the establishment and shook hands with the owner.

Thousands of Trump supporters surrounded the McDonald's restaurant as Trump spent the afternoon working as a fry cook after accusing Harris of lying about working at the fast food restaurant.

"I've now worked for 15 minutes more than Kamala at McDonald's," Trump said through the drive-thru window as he handed out orders.

McDonald’s additionally told the AP that franchisees have also reached out to the Democratic frontrunner and her running mate to visit their restaurants.

Harris’ campaign has repeatedly claimed that her first job was at McDonald’s, and the corporation mentioned in its email that it’s "proud to hear" of "Harris’s fond memories working under the arches."

"While we and our franchisees don’t have records for all positions dating back to the early ‘80s, what makes ‘1 in 8’ so powerful is the shared experience so many Americans have had," McDonald’s said.

Trump said he also spoke with McDonald's about Harris' claims that she worked at the fast-food chain.

"She shouldn't lie about it," the former president said on Sunday. "McDonald's confirmed four times that she never worked here. But, let's not talk about that. It's an amazing business. It's an amazing country. And we're going to make America greater than ever before."

The owner of the Feasterville, Pennsylvania, McDonald's shared a statement with Fox News Digital, highlighting the importance of the former president's visit.

"As a small, independent business owner, it is a fundamental value of my organization that we proudly open our doors to everyone who visits the Feasterville community. That’s why I accepted former President Trump’s request to observe the transformative working experience that 1 in 8 Americans have had: a job at McDonald’s," owner and operator Derek Giacomantonio said.

Fox News’ Stepheny Price and Brooke Singman contributed to this report.