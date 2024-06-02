Kevin O'Leary reveals the dark truth behind Trump's conviction: 'What did we do to ourselves?'

Investors are sounding the alarm about the U.S. economy following Trump's historic conviction.

Shark Tank investor and O'Leary Ventures Chair Kevin O'Leary reveals how he believes Trump's keystone trial will impact the U.S. economy during an appearance on "Fox & Friends Weekend," Sunday.



"I would ask everybody, regardless of your politics, to think about the big picture and what America means to the rest of the world. It's the largest economy on Earth. It has the best legal system, including the appellate system, which now Trump will go through. And if there's something wrong with his trial, it wasn't done properly, the appellate system will catch it. That's what people believe about the American legal system," O'Leary explained.

KEVIN O'LEARY WARNS STUDENT PROTESTERS ARE 'TRASHING' JOB CHANCES BY FIGHTING POLICE, VANDALIZING SCHOOL

During his interview with the "Fox & Friends Weekend" co-hosts, Trump responded to rumors that the Republican Party is trying to replace him, warning America that there are "bad people" coming after him.

"These are bad people. These people are sick, and they do things that are so destructive." - Former President Donald Trump

"These are bad people. These people are sick, and they do things that are so destructive. I mean, look what they did from the day I got there. And I don't know, a lot of people said we have no choice but to elect Trump Republicans because he's the only one that can withstand this. Don't forget. If it weren't me, they'd be going after somebody else," Trump continued.

TRUMP WEIGHS ROLE FOR ELON MUSK IF HE WINS WHITE HOUSE 2024

"I know a lot of the competition. They wouldn't be doing so well right now. They'd be saying, 'Mommy, take me home. I want to go home.' This is brutal. But these are sick people."

As speculated by many investors, Trump's guilty verdict will have an unpredictable and potentially dangerous impact on the U.S. economy. O'Leary claims that "belittl[ing]" a former president in the face of justice could have a devastating impact on the "American brand."

"You want to think beyond Trump. You want to think beyond Bragg. You want to think about after Biden. 'What did we do to ourselves here?' That should be the question. And when the sentencing occurs, and it happens on July 11, everybody should ask themselves, do we want to belittle someone that was in the White House? Make him pick up garbage on the street or jail him?" O'Leary argued.

TRUMP MEDIA FLAGS NASDAQ ON POSSIBLE MARKET MANIPULATION

"I mean, this is the American brand we're talking about. It's not about Donald Trump only, it's the White House."

O'Leary said that, 10 years from today, history will turn back and wonder how Trump became president again, with O'Leary pinpointing Trump's sudden surge in his campaign to Alvin Bragg's trial, calling him the "kingmaker" for Trump's success.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"Alvin Bragg was the kingmaker. He did it for him. I know it sounds perverse, but that's what he did. And so that's called an unintended consequence. I don't know if he's happy about that, but that's how he'll be marked in history."