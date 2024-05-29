Kevin O’Leary goes off on Trump trial ‘tainting’ US brand: ‘We’ve sunk right into the toilet'

"Shark Tank" star Kevin O’Leary did not mince words while discussing the grave repercussions of Donald Trump’s N.Y. criminal case on America’s reputation.



"We’re tainting our brand, a 200-year brand," the O’Leary Ventures chairman stressed on "Varney & Co." Wednesday, arguing that the country has "sunk right into the toilet" as jury deliberations are underway in the N.Y. v. Trump case.

"I think there's many people that feel the way I do that don't think this case should have been brought on its merits at all, because it wasn't worthy of tainting the American brand, because that's what it did, and that's what it's doing," O’Leary said.

He went on to add that the case is "hurting everybody that is involved in the economy in America."

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg charged Trump with 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree. Trump has pleaded not guilty to all counts.

Prosecutors needed to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Trump falsified records to conceal a $130,000 payment to Stormy Daniels, a pornographic performer, in the lead-up to the 2016 election to silence her about an alleged affair with Trump in 2006. The former president has maintained his innocence.

"We took someone out of the executive office. We had a porn star talking about sex with condoms in court to an executive of an ex-president of the United States. That's what happens in Venezuela," O’Leary stressed.

Critics opposed to the charges brought against Trump have accused Biden of waging lawfare against the former president to better his re-election chances this November.

However, O’Leary said that the Democrats’ supposed strategy is not working.

The T.V. personality suggested that "we should raise the bar on former executives at the White House," regardless of what party they’re in.



"I’m flying 90,000 feet above that, saying four years from now, both of these guys are gone. And what did we do to our brand? That’s what I’m thinking about," he said.

