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Kevin Hassett says inflation will drop sharply once Strait of Hormuz reopens

Hassett pointed to falling Treasury yields and strong economic momentum as signs inflation pressures will cool

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White House National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett joins ‘Mornings with Maria’ to discuss falling oil prices, AI-driven growth, inflation concerns and why he expects the US economy to keep accelerating. video

Hassett defends Trump tariffs, says US economy absorbing higher costs without inflation spike

White House National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett joins ‘Mornings with Maria’ to discuss falling oil prices, AI-driven growth, inflation concerns and why he expects the US economy to keep accelerating.

White House National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett is expecting inflation to fall further by the end of the year as energy prices ease and economic growth continues to accelerate.

Hassett joined FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo on "Mornings with Maria" to discuss inflation, energy prices, artificial intelligence investment and the broader outlook for the U.S. economy.

National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett.

National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett speaks during an executive order signing in the Oval Office of the White House. (Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)

Hassett pointed to falling Treasury yields and what he described as strong underlying economic momentum as signs that inflation pressures could continue easing in the months ahead. He argued that lower oil prices would likely have an immediate impact on consumers and businesses if disruptions tied to the Strait of Hormuz ease.

US TARGETS IRAN’S $7.7 BILLION CRYPTO NETWORK TIED TO REGIME OPERATIONS

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Former Energy Secretary under President Donald Trump Dan Brouillette gives his outlook for the Iran war, shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and national gas prices on 'Varney & Co.' video

Undoing the 'traffic jam' in the Strait will take some time, ex-energy chief says

Former Energy Secretary under President Donald Trump Dan Brouillette gives his outlook for the Iran war, shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and national gas prices on 'Varney & Co.'

"Core inflation is already just a smidge above target… top line inflation is going to go down as soon as we get the straits open," Hassett said. 

"And it's going to go down a lot."

HIGH ENERGY PRICES RISK KEEPING INFLATION ABOVE 2% TARGET, CONCERNING FED POLICYMAKERS

His comments come as investors continue watching energy markets and Federal Reserve policy closely following volatility tied to tensions in the Middle East. Oil prices and inflation concerns have remained central issues for consumers ahead of the 2026 midterm election cycle, particularly as Americans continue to face elevated costs for groceries, housing and insurance.

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‘Word on Wall Street’ panel analyzes mounting inflation concerns, rising interest rates, the market impact of NVIDIA earnings and a coming wave of AI-driven mega IPOs. video

Wall Street braces for more pain as experts predict new Fed rate hike amid sticky inflation

‘Word on Wall Street’ panel analyzes mounting inflation concerns, rising interest rates, the market impact of NVIDIA earnings and a coming wave of AI-driven mega IPOs.

Hassett reiterated that the administration remains focused on affordability and argued that investments tied to artificial intelligence, manufacturing and domestic energy production are helping strengthen the broader economy.

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