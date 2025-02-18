Kamala Harris signs with major Hollywood agency months after failed presidential bid: report

Former Vice President Kamala Harris has signed with a Hollywood talent agency, according to reports.

Variety first reported Harris' alleged partnership with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) on Tuesday. The outlet wrote that CAA will "work closely with Harris on her post-White House initiatives, creating strategic opportunities that expand her platform in support of the issues she has championed throughout decades-long career in public service."

Harris will join former President Joe Biden, whose CAA deal was announced just two weeks ago. Biden was also represented by the agency before entering the White House.

Announcing Biden's re-affiliation with the agency on Feb. 3, CAA co-chairman Richard Lovett called him one of "America’s most respected and influential voices in national and global affairs."

"His lifelong commitment to public service is one of unity, optimism, dignity, and possibility," Lovett's statement read. "We are profoundly honored to partner with him again."

During his partnership with CAA, Biden released his memoir "Promise Me, Dad" in 2017, as well as traveled across the country on his post-vice presidency "American Promise" speaking tour.

In terms of Harris's post-vice presidency, she has kept a relatively low profile since leaving office on Jan. 20. Over the weekend, she was spotted in New York City, where she attended Broadway shows.

The Democrat was recently mocked online for a "word salad" speech she delivered to the performers of "A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical" during her trip to the Big Apple.

"Where there’s a vacancy, let’s fill it. Let us know that the reality is that the progress of our nation has been about the expansion of rights, not the restriction of rights," Harris said. "We’re seeing a U-turn right now. For those rights to be maintained, which means we have to be vigilant. It’s just the nature of it."

FOX Business reached out to CAA for confirmation.

Fox News Digital's Joseph Wulfsohn and Louis Casiano contributed to this report.