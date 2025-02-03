Biden signs with major Hollywood agency after leaving office

Former President Joe Biden landed himself representation with a big Hollywood agency just weeks after leaving office.

Biden has signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA), which previously represented him from 2017-2020.

"President Biden is one of America’s most respected and influential voices in national and global affairs," CAA co-chairman Richard Lovett said in a statement. "His lifelong commitment to public service is one of unity, optimism, dignity, and possibility. We are profoundly honored to partner with him again."

Under his previous stint with CAA, Biden released his memoir "Promise Me, Dad" in 2017, as well as his post-vice presidency "American Promise" speaking tour, which sold "more than 85,000 tickets nationwide," according to CAA's press release.

CAA also represents former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama.

It has been two weeks since Biden left office, leaving President Trump the keys to the White House and telling his successor and predecessor, "Welcome home."

Several Hollywood celebrities were influential in Biden being pushed out of the 2024 presidential race, particularly George Clooney, who wrote an op-ed in the New York Times detailing his decline.

Other stars who called for Biden to step down included Ashley Judd, John Cusack, Rob Reiner, Stephen King, Mia Farrow and Michael Douglas.