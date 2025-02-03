Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Joe Biden
Published

Biden signs with major Hollywood agency after leaving office

Creative Artists Agency (CAA) also represents Barack and Michelle Obama

close
Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., reacts to President Biden's pardons for Dr. Anthony Fauci, Gen. Mark Milley and anyone who served on the Jan. 6 committee and the House Freedom Caucus floating corporate tax hikes in exchange for easing the SALT cap. video

Biden slammed for 'unprecedented' eleventh-hour pardons

Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., reacts to President Biden's pardons for Dr. Anthony Fauci, Gen. Mark Milley and anyone who served on the Jan. 6 committee and the House Freedom Caucus floating corporate tax hikes in exchange for easing the SALT cap.

Former President Joe Biden landed himself representation with a big Hollywood agency just weeks after leaving office.

Biden has signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA), which previously represented him from 2017-2020.

"President Biden is one of America’s most respected and influential voices in national and global affairs," CAA co-chairman Richard Lovett said in a statement. "His lifelong commitment to public service is one of unity, optimism, dignity, and possibility. We are profoundly honored to partner with him again."

PRESIDENT BIDEN'S FAREWELL LETTER: READ HERE

Biden Aviators

Former President Joe Biden signed a representation deal with big-time Hollywood agency CAA. (HUM Images/ Universal Images Group via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Under his previous stint with CAA, Biden released his memoir "Promise Me, Dad" in 2017, as well as his post-vice presidency "American Promise" speaking tour, which sold "more than 85,000 tickets nationwide," according to CAA's press release. 

CAA also represents former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama. 

BIDEN WON'T ENFORCE TIKTOK BAN AFTER SIGNING LAW LAST YEAR, LEAVING FATE TO TRUMP: OFFICIAL

It has been two weeks since Biden left office, leaving President Trump the keys to the White House and telling his successor and predecessor, "Welcome home." 

Joe Biden speaking closeup

It has been two weeks since former President Joe Biden left office. (Ron Sachs / Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Several Hollywood celebrities were influential in Biden being pushed out of the 2024 presidential race, particularly George Clooney, who wrote an op-ed in the New York Times detailing his decline. 

Other stars who called for Biden to step down included Ashley Judd, John Cusack, Rob Reiner, Stephen King, Mia Farrow and Michael Douglas.