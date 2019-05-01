Joy Villa: Blacklist Jussie Smollett from entertainment industry

Fox Entertainment’s hit TV show 'Empire' will be back for a 6th season, without Jussie Smollett's character. Although there are currently no plans to bring hime back, the studio decided to extend his contract. Singer Joy Villa said Smollett has “privilege written all over him.”

“He should have completely been written off,” she told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo. “He should be blacklisted from the entertainment industry.”

In March, Smollett had all charges dropped in connection with his alleged hate-crime hoax, but in Villa’s opinion, Smollett deserves “some kind of punishment,” adding that the 16 hours of community services he performed is “nothing.”

“He didn’t even get a slap on the wrist, he got a feather tap over the wrist.”

Villa added that the stunt has turned viewers off to the popular hit show.

“I doubt it’s going to last after this,” Villa added.