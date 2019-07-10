‘Jeopardy!’ champion claims he won $20K from HQ Trivia but was not paid

article

“Jeopardy!” champion Alex Jacob claimed he won money through the HQ Trivia app but has not heard anything regarding his prize.

Continue Reading Below

Jacob, who won the game show’s “Tournament of Champions” in 2015, tweeted Monday, “Guys, I need your help. I won $20,000 on @HQTrivia on June 10 and still haven’t heard anything about payment. Sadly, I don’t think they’re going to pay. Please RT (retweet) to tell HQ they should honor their jackpots. If I’m wrong, I’ll happily delete this & give $100 to someone who RT’d!"

HQ Trivia describes itself as a “live trivia game show app with cash prizes.”

The game is played every day live with a chance for players to win money if they answer the questions correctly. To play the game, a person must download the app onto their smartphone.

Advertisement

HQ Trivia told FOX Business in a statement that it takes 90 days for winners to receive their prize.

“We strive to make a game that is fair and fun for all players. As such, we have a rigorous process of reviewing winners for eligibility to receive cash prizes,” HQ Trivia told FOX Business in a statement. “Infrequently, we disqualify players for violating HQ's Terms of Service and Contest Rules. It may take some eligible winners up to 90 days to receive cash prizes, however 99% of players have been able to cash out within 48 hours of winning a game and we have paid out a total of $6,252,634.58 USD to players since launch.”

HQ Trivia is a game played on a smartphone app.

An HQ Trivia spokesperson told FOX Business, “We are confident in our decision to withhold the funds while we investigate.”

The spokesperson did not go into further detail.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

The app has had some recent shakeups. TechCrunch, citing sources, reported that the company laid off 20 percent of its staff last week. Earlier this year, host Scott Rogowsky departed the company for DAZN. The company's co-founder, Colin Kroll, died in December at the age of 35.