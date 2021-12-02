Is omicron variant encouraging hybrid workplace as the new standard? Okta CEO responds

As companies like Google announce their extension of work from home for employees amid the omicron variant outbreak, Okta CEO Todd McKinnon told "The Claman Countdown" that hybrid work will become more of the norm.

"Different industries are going to be impacted differently… but everyone’s in a hybrid world," he said. "And there’s too much value and there’s too much motivation in this flexibility, whether it’s an employee who wants choice, whether it’s a customer that wants choice… that’s the hybrid reality."

McKinnon expressed that under these conditions, Okta aims to continue administering systems that are "solid, secure and flexible."

Okta’s identity cloud product connects people to technology, the CEO detailed, whether it’s at home, in the office, or from a third-party location. The company reported revenue growth of over 60% in its latest quarterly report.

"It helps power these companies and move them forward, and you’re seeing that in our success," he said. "They know the future is going to be about uncertainty and be inflexible and if they can be flexible, and they can adopt technology, they can further their strategy, they can outflank their competition and build great organizations."

As omicron spreads in Europe, Africa and the Middle East, and Germany announces lockdowns for unvaccinated residents, McKinnon said Okta is "investing heavily" in the growth of its international business.