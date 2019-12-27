Imus on Fox Business was a little bit of comedy, politics, sports and business - but it was all Imus

Don Imus was known throughout his career for his outrageous comedy and comments. Over the years his penchant to say what only others thought about catapulted him into media superstardom.

The one-time label of “shock jock” no longer applied as everyone from presidential hopefuls to kings of comedy to musical legends to best-selling authors would stop by the “Imus in the Morning” studio. It would be impossible to list Imus’ best moments during his six-year stint in the morning slot at the Fox Business Network, but here is a look back at some of his most memorable.

His first show on Fox Business - Oct. 6, 2009

With longtime sidekick and newsman Charles "Chuck" McCord, Fox Business viewers who may have been unfamiliar with the "Imus in the Morning" program got a taste of how these friends would interact.

The "Imus Rant" - Feb. 9, 2012

The rants could happen at any time about any topic. On this day, his was distraught about a dog "watcher" losing his son Wyatt's dog.

Talking politics with Sen. John McCain - Aug. 8, 2012

Politicos of all walks of life either made it to the set or called in to talk politics, sports or Imus' problems.

The Willis Report -- June 8, 2012

FOX Business' Gerri Willis went behind the scenes of the Imus the show and the man to look at his family life and his later in life passion: the Imus Ranch for children with cancer

Farewell -- May 29, 2015

When Imus was leaving Fox Business, his longtime guest/foil/friend veteran anchor Neil Cavuto paid tribute to the morning show legend

