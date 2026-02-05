Housing shortages push 3D-printed homes from experiment to reality

The United States' growing housing shortage, rising construction costs and a limited supply of skilled labor are pushing builders to look beyond traditional methods. Three-dimensional printing is quickly moving from concept to real-world use.

Once confined to small pilot projects, 3D-printed homes are now being built and sold in active U.S. neighborhoods. The technology replaces much of the framing process by using large-scale printers that extrude layers of concrete, allowing walls to take shape in a fraction of the time required with standard construction.

FOX Business' Jeff Flock joined Maria Bartiromo on "Mornings with Maria" from a 3D-printed housing development in Austin, Texas, where the technology is already being put to work.

Supporters say the approach offers more than just speed. Jason Ballard, co-Founder and CEO of ICON, says the technology addresses multiple pain points facing the housing market, including affordability and durability.

"It is more energy efficient... stronger, resilient to natural disasters... it is like measurably better in every way that we care to measure buildings," Ballard said.

The appeal is already reaching buyers. Developments featuring 3D-printed homes have drawn interest from first-time homebuyers looking for solid construction and long-term efficiency. The concrete walls are designed to resist pests, weather and structural wear, while curved interiors allow builders greater flexibility in layout and design.

One early buyer, Vicky Pridgen, suggested the material itself helped shape her decision.

"It would take a lot to like break down these walls or have like ants funnel through the layers of concrete, so it seems sturdy to me," Pridgen said.

As housing demand continues to outpace supply in many parts of the country, builders are focusing on methods that reduce building time without sacrificing quality. With labor shortages and construction costs remaining high, some builders are turning to alternative construction methods, including 3D printing.