Hope Hicks joins 'New Fox' as chief communications officer

Hope Hicks, the former White House communications director, has been named chief communications officer and executive vice president of the streamlined FOX cable broadcasting company, officials said in a news release Monday.

Hicks will spearhead communications for the new company, which includes Fox News, FOX Sports, FOX Business and other properties, from offices in Los Angeles. Her appointment will take effect once the media giant finalizes its sale of film and television assets to the Walt Disney Company in early 2019.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg FOXA 21ST CENTURY FOX 45.62 -0.48 -1.05% DIS WALT DISNEY COMPANY 114.94 +0.16 +0.14%

Fox also named Danny O’Brien, GE Transportation’s government relations leaders, as an executive vice president and head of government relations. He will be based in Washington, D.C.

“Hope and Danny are proven leaders and world-class public affairs professionals,” FOX Chief Legal and Policy Officer Viet Dinh said in a statement. “Together they will define and project FOX’s voice to our relevant communities.”

Hicks, 29, served as a senior communications official for the Trump administration from President Trump’s inauguration through her resignation in April 2018. Trump praised Hicks after her resignation, noting that she was “as smart and thoughtful as they come.”

Rupert Murdoch, the executive chairman of 21st Century Fox, told FOX Business’ Maria Bartimoro last December that the sale of certain assets to Disney would allow greater focus on its flagship news and sports properties.

“There’s only must-see Fox News and must see FOX Business,” Murdoch said. “The new Fox will have Fox News, FOX Business, Fox Broadcasting, Fox Sports, but the point is it will have a cash flow of at least $2 billion a year. ... We can see expanding that and taking other opportunities and building another great company.”

21st Century Fox is the parent company of FOX Business and Fox News.