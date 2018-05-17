Fox News, Fox Business name Suzanne Scott as CEO

Suzanne Scott has been named Chief Executive Officer of Fox News and FOX Business Network (FBN), Lachlan Murdoch, chairman of 21st Century Fox and the chairman and CEO of the proposed new “Fox,” announced Thursday.

Scott will report jointly to Lachlan Murdoch and Rupert Murdoch, the 21st Century Fox founder.

Other executive changes include Jay Wallace being appointed president of Fox News and executive editor, while Jack Abernethy will continue as CEO of the newly expanded FOX Television Stations Group.

On the change, Lachlan Murdoch commented, “Suzanne has been instrumental in the success of Fox News and she has now made history as its first female CEO. Her vision and innovation have helped create some of the most popular and lucrative primetime programs on cable and as we embark on the era of the proposed New Fox, I am confident that Suzanne’s leadership will ensure the dominance of both Fox News & FBN for years to come.”

Most recently, Scott served as the president of programming for both Fox News Channel (FNC) & FBN. She has been with Fox News since its inception nearly 22 years ago.

“I am incredibly honored and humbled to take on this new role and very thankful to Rupert and Lachlan for their leadership and confidence in me to run Fox News,” Scott said. “I am beyond proud of our incredible team and the success we have built as a network.”

On Wednesday, it was reported that Rupert Murdoch and his son Lachlan Murdoch will lead the new Fox. The new Fox will be formed after shareholder and regulatory approval of the proposed $52 billion purchase of certain 21st Century Fox assets by The Walt Disney Company. The new Fox’s assets include Fox News Channel, FOX Business Network, Fox Broadcasting Company, Fox Sports, FOX Television Stations Group and sports cable networks FS1, FS2, Fox Deportes and Big Ten Network.

