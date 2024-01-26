Home Depot selling famous movie sword replica prompts jokes: 'Reclaim your FREEDOM'

Customers at Home Depot were delighted to discover the home improvement store is now selling a medieval sword similar to one used in a famed 1990s Best Picture winner.

"Reclaim your FREEDOM from the tyrannical English king with this authentic William Wallace sword," Home Depot's descri7ption of the product says.

The sword is a replica of the one used by Mel Gibson in the 1995 Oscar-winning film, "Braveheart."

Fans of the film wasted no time filling the product's Question and Answer section and reviews with jokes and references to the iconic film and other famous movies.

"Is this sword suitable for overthrowing an oppressive English monarchy?" one customer asked under the product's Q & A section, referencing the real battle William Wallace led against King Edward I of England.

"Is knighthood included or does it cost extra?" another fan teased.

"Can I use this to create a sword bouquet for my wedding? You know, in case a hoard of orcs decides to crash it or something. Dual purpose!" one fan said referencing The Lord of the Rings trilogy.

"Is this sword sharp and sturdy enough to carry into battle, or is it just suitable for a bit of light pillaging?" another customer joked.

"This piece of steel saved my life when I found myself in 1300 A.D.," one reviewer wrote.

Unfortunately for these customers, the sword is purely decorative.

The retailer also sells other medieval weapons and armor, from battle-axes to shields.