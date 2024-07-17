Home Depot founder says Trump assassination attempt is a chance to 'carve a very significant place in history'

Though he’s had vocal doubts and even once said he’d prefer to write his wife’s name in than vote for Donald Trump, Home Depot co-founder Ken Langone is showing new support for the 45th president after Saturday's assassination attempt.

"Saturday night is the beginning of an opportunity for him to carve a very significant place in history. I'll tell you why," Langone said on "Your World with Neil Cavuto" Tuesday.

"One guy that ought to be really impacted by Trump's performance Saturday night, if I was Putin across the table from him, I'd say, ‘Hey, I better not bluff or I better not think this guy won't pull the trigger. This guy will pull the trigger.’ He proved that Saturday night."

Langone noted that he’s looking forward to Trump’s closing speech at this week’s Republican National Convention, hoping to hear a message of unity and bringing Americans together.

TRUMP, J.D. VANCE AND STOCK MARKET MOMEMTUM: HERE'S WHY

The billionaire GOP mega-donor had previously endorsed Nikki Haley for president, but seems to have changed his tune after Saturday’s tragedy.

Trump was grazed by a bullet that pierced his upper right ear after he turned to his right while addressing the crowd from a podium at the Butler, Pennsylvania, event. One attendee, Corey Comperatore, was killed in the shooting while two other rallygoers were wounded.

"Me, if I was virtually damn near dead, that close, I would have been pleading: get me out of here, get me out of here, get me out of here!" the Home Depot co-founder reacted. "This was exactly the opposite. He wanted to go back to the podium."

"When America puts itself together for something, nothing stops us. What I saw Saturday night was a great World War II general by the name of [Anthony] McAuliffe… The Germans asked him to surrender, and he said, ‘Nuts!’ [That's] what Trump did on Saturday night with that fist pump," he added.

"I saw bravery there. I saw bravery born from rank stupidity. Twenty-six minutes before the shot was fired, people were pointing up," said Langone, referring to rally attendees who were trying to alert police about the shooter.

The business leader – who now joins the likes of Elon Musk and Bill Ackman in their sentiments for Trump – is likely to play an impactful role in maintaining the goodwill of the Republican Party and America’s future.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"When America pulls together, no matter what, [despite] our political differences or spiritual differences, whatever they are, and we get together, there's no stopping us. Nothing will stop us," Langone said.

"The fact of the matter is, [Trump] said retribution will come by my having a successful term. That's pretty good."