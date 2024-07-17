Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Media
Published

Home Depot founder says Trump assassination attempt is a chance to 'carve a very significant place in history'

Ken Langone praises Trump’s ‘bravery,’ puts aside political doubts of the 45th president

close
 Home Depot co-founder Ken Langone shares how former President Trump can bring about unity in America on ‘Your World.’ video

The attempt on Trump's life is an opportunity for him to carve place in history: Home Depot co-founder

 Home Depot co-founder Ken Langone shares how former President Trump can bring about unity in America on ‘Your World.’

Though he’s had vocal doubts and even once said he’d prefer to write his wife’s name in than vote for Donald Trump, Home Depot co-founder Ken Langone is showing new support for the 45th president after Saturday's assassination attempt.

"Saturday night is the beginning of an opportunity for him to carve a very significant place in history. I'll tell you why," Langone said on "Your World with Neil Cavuto" Tuesday.

"One guy that ought to be really impacted by Trump's performance Saturday night, if I was Putin across the table from him, I'd say, ‘Hey, I better not bluff or I better not think this guy won't pull the trigger. This guy will pull the trigger.’ He proved that Saturday night."

Langone noted that he’s looking forward to Trump’s closing speech at this week’s Republican National Convention, hoping to hear a message of unity and bringing Americans together.

TRUMP, J.D. VANCE AND STOCK MARKET MOMEMTUM: HERE'S WHY

The billionaire GOP mega-donor had previously endorsed Nikki Haley for president, but seems to have changed his tune after Saturday’s tragedy.

Ken Lagone on Trump assassination attempt

Home Depot co-founder Ken Langone "saw bravery" Saturday night in Butler, Pa., and praised Trump's message of unity on "Your World with Neil Cavuto." (Fox News)

Trump was grazed by a bullet that pierced his upper right ear after he turned to his right while addressing the crowd from a podium at the Butler, Pennsylvania, event. One attendee, Corey Comperatore, was killed in the shooting while two other rallygoers were wounded.

"Me, if I was virtually damn near dead, that close, I would have been pleading: get me out of here, get me out of here, get me out of here!" the Home Depot co-founder reacted. "This was exactly the opposite. He wanted to go back to the podium."

close
'Kudlow' panelists David Bossie, Katie Pavlich and Charlie Hurt react to former President Trump's domination in the primaries. video

Nikki Haley supporters will come to the Trump movement over time: David Bossie

'Kudlow' panelists David Bossie, Katie Pavlich and Charlie Hurt react to former President Trump's domination in the primaries.

"When America puts itself together for something, nothing stops us. What I saw Saturday night was a great World War II general by the name of [Anthony] McAuliffe… The Germans asked him to surrender, and he said, ‘Nuts!’ [That's] what Trump did on Saturday night with that fist pump," he added.

"I saw bravery there. I saw bravery born from rank stupidity. Twenty-six minutes before the shot was fired, people were pointing up," said Langone, referring to rally attendees who were trying to alert police about the shooter.

The business leader – who now joins the likes of Elon Musk and Bill Ackman in their sentiments for Trump – is likely to play an impactful role in maintaining the goodwill of the Republican Party and America’s future.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

close
Fox Nation host David Webb argues JD Vance is 'great' vice presidential pick that will move the Republican Party forward on 'Making Money.' video

Trump's 'fight, fight, fight' moment revealed his true character: David Webb

Fox Nation host David Webb argues JD Vance is 'great' vice presidential pick that will move the Republican Party forward on 'Making Money.'

"When America pulls together, no matter what, [despite] our political differences or spiritual differences, whatever they are, and we get together, there's no stopping us. Nothing will stop us," Langone said.

"The fact of the matter is, [Trump] said retribution will come by my having a successful term. That's pretty good."

READ MORE FROM FOX BUSINESS