Home Depot co-founder 'just about ready' to back Nikki Haley

Republican presidential hopeful Nikki Haley may be about to receive a major business endorsement to add to her growing list of deep-pocketed supporters.

Tuesday on "The Claman Countdown," Home Depot co-founder Ken Langone told host Liz Claman he too is "just about ready" to formally throw his support behind Haley.

"I had a nice meeting with her yesterday in my office, and I'll tell you, she came through loud and clear; a straight shooter," said Langone, who is seen as generally politically conservative.

"She recognizes the challenges of the issues. And I think she's got the determination to effectuate change in America, which is desperately needed right now."

Americans For Prosperity Action, a group tied to Koch Industries billionaire Charles Koch and his late brother David, previously endorsed Haley in their bid to stymie the current front-runner, former President Donald Trump.

In addition, billionaires Ken Griffin of Citadel, Timothy Draper and Stanley Druckenmiller have also thrown their support behind Haley, Claman reported.

Langone was a top supporter of Chris Christie in 2016 before shifting his backing to former Ohio Gov. John Kasich after Christie dropped out.

Langone also has not been afraid to call out left-wingers and Democratic economic policies.

He once called Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., a "phony and a liar" for trying to paint wealthy people as an enemy, telling "FOX & Friends at the time that the liberal lawmaker should make her own charitable donations public.

During that time, Langone's fellow Home Depot co-founder Bernard Marcus bluntly asked of Warren, "what the hell did she do" to earn her millions.

On "The Claman Countdown," Langone went on to underline America's looming entitlement funding problems, saying Haley is one candidate who "has her head screwed on good."

"I'm almost there. I've got a couple of things I want to do, but I'm pretty certain that I'm ready to jump on the bandwagon because I think she'll get it done," he said of a potential endorsement.

Langone didn't directly invoke Trump, but said that if the election does come down to the GOP front-runner versus President Biden, instead of choosing a favorite, he would "take a space shuttle to the moon."

"I wouldn't go near Biden with a 10-foot pole. OK," he said, before adding it is shameful that America can only muster those two men as its prospective choices for president.

As for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Langone said he holds no ill will toward the conservative governor, but instead called his likely choice of Haley purely a "business decision."

"I would like very much for certainly Ron DeSantis to understand that I'm sorry his numbers aren't moving and we have to have a winner. We've got to win this election," he said.

" I think we stand a better chance of winning the White House with Nikki Haley than anybody else."