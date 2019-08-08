'Home Alone' reboot coming to Disney+

The 1990 smash hit movie that introduced the world to Macaulay Culkin and had everyone saying, “Merry Christmas, ya filthy animal,” is the latest classic to get the Hollywood reboot.

After announcing Q3 earnings on Tuesday, Disney boss Bob Iger all but confirmed a "reimagination" to "Home Alone" and other hits like "Night at the Museum" and "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" once Disney+ launches in November, according to Comicbook.com.

The reprise of the classic comedy about a young boy left at home during the holidays and forced to defend his family's house against a pair of bumbling burglars is the latest move in a trend in Hollywood to grab dollars from built-in audiences by remaking movies that are proven box office successes.

"Tomb Raider," "Ghostbusters," "Halloween" and more films have all had facelifts with favorable results, so now "Home Alone" will have new life, too. The franchise already pushed out sequels in the '90s, with Home Alone 2 & 3, and now Disney has decided to remake the original.

But how does star Culkin feel about the possibility of reprising his role almost 30 years later?

"This is what an updated Home Alone would actually look like," he joked on Twitter, sharing a picture of himself gorging on his couch, belly exposed, laptop open with a snowman pillow nearby. "Hey @Disney, call me!"