These are the highest-grossing arenas in the world

It’s probably not much of a surprise, but New York City is home to the highest-earning arena in the world, according to a recent report.

Continue Reading Below

On Monday, Billboard published a list of the highest-grossing arenas, based on size.

The magazine reported the 10 highest-earning arenas within two categories -- arenas with a capacity between 10,001 and 15,000 and arenas with a capacity of 15,001 and more.

For the rankings, Billboard used each arena’s 12-month earnings, calculated from total ticket sales between July 1, 2018 and June 30, 2019.

Arenas that made it to the lists were from the U.S., Europe and Australia, Billboard reported.

The arena that made the top of the list for the smaller arenas -- with capacities between 10,001 and 15,000 -- was in Glasgow, Scotland.

The SSE Hydro, which has a capacity of 14,300 people had a 12-month gross of $64.5 million.

The following arenas in the top five for smaller venues included, in order: Australia’s Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Uncasville, Conn.’s Mohegan Sun Arena, Berlin’s Mercedes-Benz Arena and Hamburg, Germany’s Barclaycard Arena.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Among the bigger arenas on the top 10 list, most were in the U.S., with two in London and two in Australia.

Arenas that ranked six through 10 included, in order: the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, the Staples Center in Los Angeles, the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Here are the rest of the highest-grossing arenas with a capacity above 15,001, according to Billboard.

5. Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia

4. Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia

3. The Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

2. The O2 Arena in London

1. Madison Square Garden in New York City