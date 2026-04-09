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FCC chairman climbs 2,000-foot cell tower to spotlight one of America's toughest trades

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr says workers don't need four-year degrees to land these high-paying roles

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Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr joins ‘Varney & Co.’ to climb a 2,000-foot tower, spotlight tower crews and tout Trump-era reforms boosting high-paying jobs and expanding 5G. video

FCC Chair Brendan Carr scales 2,000-foot tower in daring climb to spotlight America’s connectivity push

Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr joins ‘Varney & Co.’ to climb a 2,000-foot tower, spotlight tower crews and tout Trump-era reforms boosting high-paying jobs and expanding 5G.

Sky-high salaries are drawing new attention to one of the country’s most overlooked blue-collar jobs, and demand is surging for workers willing to scale America’s communications infrastructure.

Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr and FOX Business' Darren Botelho joined Stuart Varney in a FOX Business exclusive on "Varney & Co." from atop a 2,000-foot broadcast tower in North Carolina, highlighting the workforce behind the nation’s expanding connectivity buildout and pointing to a growing need for skilled tower climbers as new projects ramp up nationwide.

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Transport Workers Union President John Samuelsen discusses the potential impact of AI on transportation on 'Mornings with Maria.' video

AI threat to transit jobs grows as union battles Hochul policies

Transport Workers Union President John Samuelsen discusses the potential impact of AI on transportation on 'Mornings with Maria.'

The climb is part of FCC's Build America Agenda launched in July 2025, which focuses on workforce development and easing barriers to infrastructure expansion. Carr has made similar climbs in Alabama and South Dakota, using the extreme heights to highlight what he has described as some of the toughest jobs in the country.

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Suspended high above the ground, Carr emphasized that while the work often goes unseen, it is critical to keeping Americans connected across both urban and rural communities.

"It is fun. I like the work these tower crews do," Carr said.

U.S. tower climber working on a cell tower

A U.S. technician carries out repair work on an active 5G antenna. (Daniel Karmann/picture alliance / Getty Images)

He also underscored the critical role these crews play in keeping Americans connected.

"Most people, when they turn on their phone or their TV, they think it works on magic or pixie dust. It's the hard work of these crews," Carr said.

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The push to expand wireless networks and next-generation systems is accelerating demand, creating opportunities for workers without traditional four-year degrees to step into high-paying roles.

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Indiana steelworker Matt Novak and Michigan autoworker James Benson Jr. discuss how blue-collar workers are shifting their support to President Donald Trump and more on ‘The Evening Edit.’ video

The way Democrats are talking is moving more blue-collar workers to the ‘right side’, Michigan autoworker argues

Indiana steelworker Matt Novak and Michigan autoworker James Benson Jr. discuss how blue-collar workers are shifting their support to President Donald Trump and more on ‘The Evening Edit.’

"These are good wages, and you can easily get over $100,000 once you start working on some of these big crews," Carr said.

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With infrastructure projects expanding, Carr signaled that these roles are likely to remain in high demand as the industry continues to grow.