‘He should be careful with his words’: Waltz warns Iranian envoy after UN clash

A heated exchange between the United States and Iran unfolded at the United Nations Security Council this week, drawing attention inside the chamber.

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz joined FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo on "Mornings with Maria" to discuss the escalating situation, including a tense exchange with Iran's U.N. ambassador that drew attention inside the Security Council chamber.

The exchange unfolded as global scrutiny intensifies over Iran's regional actions and its long-standing support for militant groups across the Middle East. Waltz framed the moment as part of a broader struggle between the United States and a regime he says has destabilized the region for years while threatening American interests and allies.

Tension escalated during a Security Council exchange when Iran’s representative directed a warning toward the U.S. delegation.

"I have one word only. I advise to the representative of the United States to be polite. It would be better for yourself and the country," the Iranian envoy said.

Waltz responded during the session by criticizing the Iranian regime’s human rights record and its treatment of its own citizens.

"I'm not going to dignify this with… another response, as this representative sits here in this body representing a regime that has killed tens of thousands of its own people and imprisoned many more simply for wanting freedom from your tyranny," Waltz said.

Speaking about the exchange afterward, the former Green Beret emphasized the broader context behind his response, pointing to Iran's history of attacks against American forces through proxies in the region.

"I'm a Green Beret, not my first firefight... He should be careful, with his words sitting on American soil... I'll just leave it at that," Waltz told Bartiromo Wednesday.

The exchange highlights how tensions between the United States and Iran are increasingly playing out on the global stage, including inside the United Nations Security Council.