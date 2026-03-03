Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump
Trump threatens to cut off trade with Spain over Iran, defense spending

US ran a $4.8 billion trade surplus with Spain in 2025

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that Spain refused to allow U.S. to use their bases for the conflict with Iran. video

US may cut off trade with Spain over Iran, other disputes, Trump says

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that Spain refused to allow U.S. to use their bases for the conflict with Iran.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday threatened to cut off trade with Spain, accusing the NATO ally of failing to meet defense spending commitments and refusing to allow U.S. forces to use Spanish bases to support operations related to strikes against Iran.

Speaking during a meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz at the White House, Trump said he had directed Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to "cut off all dealings with Spain," calling the country "unfriendly" and criticizing its leadership.

"We're going to cut off all trade with Spain," he told reporters. "We don't want anything to do with Spain."

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office at the White House.

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in the Oval Office on March 3, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

The president claimed Spain was the only NATO country that refused his call to raise defense spending to 5% of GDP and said Madrid had indicated Washington could not use certain Spanish bases in support of Operation Epic Fury.

Trump did not specify which military installations he was referring to. The United States maintains access to Naval Station Rota and Morón Air Base under a long-standing defense cooperation agreement with Spain.

Under that agreement, U.S. forces can operate from designated Spanish installations, but Spain retains sovereignty over the bases and must authorize any use beyond the scope of the agreement.

A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker moves along the runway at Moron Air Base in southern Spain.

File photo of a U.S. Air Force Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker at Moron Air Base in Moron de la Frontera, Spain, on Aug. 27, 2021. (Marcelo Del Pozo/Reuters)

Combat operations or offensive strikes launched from Spanish territory would generally require Madrid's approval.

Trump later argued that he has broad executive authority to restrict trade with Spain without congressional approval, citing what he described as Supreme Court-affirmed powers to halt business with countries that are "not treating us well."

Spain’s King Felipe VI stands in a formal hall at the Royal Palace of Madrid during a credential ceremony with Bulgaria’s ambassador.

King Felipe VI receives the Letter of Credence from Bulgaria’s new ambassador, Todor Stoyanov, at the Royal Palace in Madrid on Feb. 18, 2026. (A. Perez Meca/Europa Press via Getty Images)

Bessent and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, who were present at the meeting, said the administration could pursue investigations and take further action if Trump chooses to move forward.

According to U.S. Census Bureau data, total goods trade between the United States and Spain reached roughly $47 billion in 2025, with the U.S. running a trade surplus of about $4.8 billion.