Trump threatens to cut off trade with Spain over Iran, defense spending

President Donald Trump on Tuesday threatened to cut off trade with Spain, accusing the NATO ally of failing to meet defense spending commitments and refusing to allow U.S. forces to use Spanish bases to support operations related to strikes against Iran.

Speaking during a meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz at the White House, Trump said he had directed Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to "cut off all dealings with Spain," calling the country "unfriendly" and criticizing its leadership.

"We're going to cut off all trade with Spain," he told reporters. "We don't want anything to do with Spain."

THE ONE SENTENCE IN RUBIO'S MUNICH SPEECH THAT REVEALED TRUMP'S RED LINE FOR EUROPE

The president claimed Spain was the only NATO country that refused his call to raise defense spending to 5% of GDP and said Madrid had indicated Washington could not use certain Spanish bases in support of Operation Epic Fury.

Trump did not specify which military installations he was referring to. The United States maintains access to Naval Station Rota and Morón Air Base under a long-standing defense cooperation agreement with Spain.

Under that agreement, U.S. forces can operate from designated Spanish installations, but Spain retains sovereignty over the bases and must authorize any use beyond the scope of the agreement.

NATO CHIEF DEFENDS TRUMP TO CRITICAL MSNBC HOST, SAYS ‘HE WAS RIGHT’ TO HIT ALLIES ON DEFENSE SPENDING

Combat operations or offensive strikes launched from Spanish territory would generally require Madrid's approval.

Trump later argued that he has broad executive authority to restrict trade with Spain without congressional approval, citing what he described as Supreme Court-affirmed powers to halt business with countries that are "not treating us well."

SPAIN VOTES IN ELECTION THAT COULD SHIFT POWER FROM SOCIALISTS TOWARD THE RIGHT, IN TREND FOR LIBERAL EUROPE

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Bessent and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, who were present at the meeting, said the administration could pursue investigations and take further action if Trump chooses to move forward.