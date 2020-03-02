Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Media & Advertising

Super Tuesday channel launched by Haystack TV streaming service

The streaming service aims to keep viewers informed about Super Tuesday results

By FOXBusiness
close
FOX Business’ Jackie DeAngelis breaks down presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg’s ad spending during his 2020 campaign. video

Bloomberg spends lavishly on Super Tuesday ads

FOX Business’ Jackie DeAngelis breaks down presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg’s ad spending during his 2020 campaign.

For the cord-cutters across the nation, the ad-supported streaming service Haystack TV is hosting a dedicated channel for Super Tuesday news coverage, according to a new report from Broadcasting & Cable Magazine.

Continue Reading Below

HOW ARE 2020 DEMOCRATS PREPARING FOR SOUTH CAROLINA, SUPER TUESDAY?

The channel is a part of Haystack TV’s Decision 2020 programming, which is partnered with news providers from over 250 local broadcasters, including the Associated Press, Euronews and Newsy for up-to-date primary results. The company has said that its partners are covering more than 85 percent of the major metropolitan areas in the U.S.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

“Haystack TV viewers are passionate about the news and this election,” said Haystack TV’s CEO and co-founder Daniel Barreto in a statement. “With a dedicated Super Tuesday channel, Haystack offers an easy access point for a comprehensive stream of Decision 2020 Super Tuesday news coverage and political analysis – both on the ground courtesy of our local broadcast partners and national/international perspectives from our news providers around the world.”

Haystack TV is available on major streaming devices such as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, LG, Samsung and Vizio Smart TVs as well as Roku, Android and iOS mobile devices.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The 14 states voting in the 2020 U.S. presidential primary election on Tuesday, March 3, are Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont and Virginia. American Samoa is also voting in the primary as a U.S. territory.