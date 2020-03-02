Super Tuesday channel launched by Haystack TV streaming service

For the cord-cutters across the nation, the ad-supported streaming service Haystack TV is hosting a dedicated channel for Super Tuesday news coverage, according to a new report from Broadcasting & Cable Magazine.

The channel is a part of Haystack TV’s Decision 2020 programming, which is partnered with news providers from over 250 local broadcasters, including the Associated Press, Euronews and Newsy for up-to-date primary results. The company has said that its partners are covering more than 85 percent of the major metropolitan areas in the U.S.

“Haystack TV viewers are passionate about the news and this election,” said Haystack TV’s CEO and co-founder Daniel Barreto in a statement. “With a dedicated Super Tuesday channel, Haystack offers an easy access point for a comprehensive stream of Decision 2020 Super Tuesday news coverage and political analysis – both on the ground courtesy of our local broadcast partners and national/international perspectives from our news providers around the world.”

Haystack TV is available on major streaming devices such as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, LG, Samsung and Vizio Smart TVs as well as Roku, Android and iOS mobile devices.

The 14 states voting in the 2020 U.S. presidential primary election on Tuesday, March 3, are Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont and Virginia. American Samoa is also voting in the primary as a U.S. territory.