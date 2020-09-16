Expand / Collapse search
AT&T

Harry Potter role-playing video game unveiled by Warner Bros

'Hogwarts Legacy' lets players experience life as a student at the famed school of wizardry

Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

AT&T Inc's Warner Bros Games on Wednesday unveiled a Harry Potter game, "Hogwarts Legacy," that will let players experience life as a student at the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry in the 1800s.

The role-playing videogame, developed by Disney Infinity developer Avalanche, will release next year for Microsoft Corp's Xbox Series S, Series X, and Xbox One consoles, as well as Sony Corp's PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro, and PC.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
TAT&T INC.29.24+0.12+0.41%

Players can "grow their magical abilities by mastering spells, brewing potions and taming fantastic beasts," Warner Bros Games said. The game will include familiar locations such as the Forbidden Forest and Hogsmeade Village.

The game was announced during Sony's PlayStation 5 live stream event, where the Japan-based firm said that its next-generation console would launch in November priced at $499.99 and $399.99 for a version without a disk drive.

Microsoft had said last week Xbox Series X would go on sale on Nov. 10 priced at $499.99 with the less powerful Xbox Series S priced at $299.99.

The pricing announcements set the stage for a year-end showdown between Xbox and PlayStation, as consumers continue to flock to gaming optimized consoles offering exclusive titles.

