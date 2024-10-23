Harris admits American Dream was dead under Biden admin: 'Previous generations' saw it, 'not as much anymore'

In her latest media appearance, Vice President Kamala Harris implied that achieving the American Dream has not been an easy feat under her administration with President Biden.

"I'm speaking with people of every background, in every area of the country, of every age, and you know, the idea of the American Dream was something that previous generations could count on. Not as much anymore," Harris said in a Tuesday evening interview with NBC News NOW host Hallie Jackson.

During the sit-down, Jackson pointed out that the top issue for "so many voters" throughout the 2024 campaign trail has been the cost of living in the U.S. economy. She also cited an NBC News poll that found more voters think the Biden-Harris record has hurt them, rather than helped them.

"And I wonder, are the last four years an obstacle to you in this race?" Jackson asked.

"First of all, let me be very clear: Mine will not be a continuation of the Biden administration," Harris responded. "I bring my own experiences, my own ideas to it, and it has informed a number of my areas of focus, most of which are, on to your point, lowering costs."

"I have been traveling the country. I am very clear, costs of groceries is still too high. The voters know it, I know it," the vice president continued. "So part of my plan includes what we need to do to bring down the price of groceries, including the work I will do dealing with price gouging, something I dealt with when I was attorney general, something I will deal with going forward."

In August, Harris' campaign released a document saying that if she's elected, her administration would work with Congress to "advance the first-ever federal ban on price gouging on food and groceries; set clear rules of the road to make clear that big corporations can't unfairly exploit consumers to run up excessive profits on food and groceries ."

The National Grocers Association, which represents independent grocers that are privately owned by families or by employees as well as wholesalers in that segment, has called for the law's use to address pricing competition in the industry. Chris Jones, NGA's chief government relations officer and counsel, previously told FOX Business that pricing from suppliers is one of the biggest issues the group’s members face in competing with larger rivals.

However, when asked about her economic plans last week by Fox News’ Bret Baier, Harris did not mention her price-gouging proposal.

"My plans for the economy will strengthen the economy, as have been reviewed by 16 Nobel laureates, Goldman Sachs, Moody's and recently The Wall Street Journal, which have all studied our plans and have indicated my plans for our economy would strengthen our economy," Harris said on "Special Report." "[Trump's] would make them weaker, would ignite inflation and invite a recession by the middle of next year. Those are the facts."

Nonpartisan findings from the Penn Wharton Budget Model have estimated that Harris’ fiscal policies might add $1.2 trillion to the deficit over 10 years, while former President Donald Trump’s economic platform could add $4.1 trillion in the same time frame.

FOX Business’ Eric Revell contributed to this report.