H.R. McMaster book `Battlegrounds' coming out in April

'Battlegrounds' will focus on national security and foreign policy, including his contentious time with Trump

NEW YORK — A book by Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster, President Donald Trump's second national security adviser, will have a book out April 28. First announced in the summer of 2018, “Battlegrounds” will focus on national security and foreign policy, including his contentious time with Trump.

In announcing the release date Thursday, HarperCollins called “Battlegrounds” a "groundbreaking reassessment of America’s place in the world, drawing from McMaster’s long engagement with these issues, including 34 years of service in the U.S. Army with multiple tours of duty in battlegrounds overseas and his 13 months as national security adviser in the Trump White House."

McMaster clashed with Trump on policy toward Russia, Iran and elsewhere before being forced out in March 2018. He was replaced by John Bolton, who also fought with Trump before departing last September. Bolton's memoir, “What Happened In the Room,” is expected next month.

McMaster has written a previous book, the acclaimed “Dereliction of Duty,” which sharply criticized the political leadership during the Vietnam War.