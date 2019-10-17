Expand / Collapse search
Country star Gretchen Wilson says she was booted from New Mexico hotel

Country stars and their fans flock to Las Cruces, New Mexico in October for the city’s annual country music festival, but Gretchen Wilson found her weekend in the desert cut short.

The Grammy-winning country artist and her team were asked by police to leave the Hotel Encanto where they were staying, she said, following a hotel employee’s 911 call. The employee told 911 dispatchers that the hotel received multiple noise complaints against the singer.

The employee, who was not named, told the Las Cruces Sun-News that when they went to her room to address the complaints, “her words were, 'I paid for the room, I could care less what people think.'”

Wilson took to Twitter to express her anger with the hotel, calling on her 107,000 followers to “band together to put Hotel Encanto out of business.” She added that “they sent police to kick me out in the middle of the night for no reason. I complied. Home early.”

Dan Trujillo, a Las Cruces Police Department spokesman, confirmed that Wilson and her team left on their own accord after being informed they could be charged with trespassing.

Trujillo said police became involved shortly after 3 a.m. on Oct. 13.

Wilson was arrested at Connecticut’s Bradley International Airport in 2018, later expressing “embarrassment” about the situation.

