Goya Cares partners with border czar Tom Homan to help trafficked migrant children: 'No way to stop it alone'

Goya Cares is teaming up with Trump border czar Tom Homan and investigative journalist Sara Carter to track down trafficked migrant children and reunite them with their families.

"We were involved in the movie Sound of Freedom, where we became aware of this tremendous evil of trafficking. So, with that awareness, we formed a coalition of different people and organizations that, to raise awareness, we're going into schools… to bring awareness to this problem, because before that, we weren't aware that this last administration was actively bringing this in," Goya Foods CEO Bob Unanue said on ‘Fox & Friends Weekend,’ Sunday.

"We've gone from 85,000 children missing to 340,000, but they're not missing. They've been sold. They're purchased, basically, and then handed off to sponsors. Forty children at one address — that's not a home. It's a business."

Goya Foods is America's largest Hispanic-owned food company that produces and distributes items in the U.S. as well as Spanish-speaking countries. The company launched the Goya Cares initiative in 2021 to focus on combating child trafficking and advocating for children's mental health.

Sara Carter, a Fox News contributor, says solving the child trafficking crisis will require "huge cooperation" with federal, local and state law enforcement officials, among others.

"There's no way to stop this kind of crisis alone. Everybody has to be working together," she said.

"With Goya Cares, we're able to get out there and educate students in the schools. We're able to find, within the communities, those kids that may be trafficked, that may be afraid they can't go to someone, feel safe and report what's happening, but then it's the aftercare that's the most important…"

Aftercare focuses on mental health and reconnecting children with their parents or guardians.

"We know that children have been trying to contact relatives. HHS has a hotline. Some of these children have called that hotline. These children are going to find their way back to safety because Tom Homan is going to be leading that effort with President Trump," Carter continued.

"And the people who are trafficking these children in the United States need to be held to the full extent of the law. They absolutely have to be punished. There is no way that we can allow this to continue to happen. We're a nation that is based on principles and morals, and we can't sit around, and we can't accuse anyone else of doing anything if we're not willing to take care of the problem that has happened in this country because of a wide open border under President Biden."